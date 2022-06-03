Spirion and Spire Solutions Partner to Address Growing Data Privacy and Security Needs Across MEA

Region’s Leading Value-Added Distributor to Bring Spirion’s Privacy-Grade Data Protection Solutions to Public and Private Sector Enterprises

The partnership between Spire and Spirion provides a strong foundation for enterprise customers & partners in the MEA region to manage & protect their clients’ data while ensuring constant compliance”
— Gabe Hoguet, Director of Global Channels, Spirion
DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirion, a pioneer in data protection and compliance, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement for its suite of sensitive data privacy, security and governance solutions with Dubai-based Spire Solutions, a top value-added distributor and preferred cybersecurity solutions provider servicing the Middle East and Africa.

The companies will address enterprise data privacy, security and compliance governance needs for public and private sector organizations across the region including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria and Kenya. The MEA region continues to undergo rapid digital transformation that is producing large volumes of data, including personally identifiable information. Several nations have enacted data privacy legislation to ensure organizations strictly adhere to industry best practices by adopting comprehensive frameworks and efficient solutions.

“Spirion has been solving real data protection problems for more than 15 years and offers proven solutions that cover the full sphere of personal information that privacy regulations govern,” stated Siddhartha Murthinty, Chief Technology Officer, Spire Solutions. “I believe that Spirion’s Governance Suite, comprising all the key phases of discovery, classification, remediation, monitoring and identifying threats, and automated DSAR fulfilment, will be a perfect way for enterprises to build a comprehensive and proactive privacy posture.”

“The partnership between Spire and Spirion provides a strong foundation for enterprise customers and partners in the MEA region to manage and protect their clients’ data while ensuring constant compliance with an ever-changing regulatory landscape,” said Gabe Hoguet, Director of Global Channels, Spirion. We are pleased to partner with Spire Solutions to enable and empower our clients in their journey towards compliance and data privacy.”

Naveen Bharadwaj
Spire Solutions
+971 4 427 9940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Spirion and Spire Solutions Partner to Address Growing Data Privacy and Security Needs Across MEA

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Naveen Bharadwaj
Spire Solutions
+971 4 427 9940
Company/Organization
Spire Solutions
JLT Cluster Y
Dubai, 393447
United Arab Emirates
+971 4 427 9940
Visit Newsroom
About

Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa’s leading value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs) that offer niche solutions and services. Spire engages, empowers and enables channel partners across Middle East & Africa via various partnership models and partner success programs. Driven by a strong dedication to customer success and solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region.

www.spiresolutions.com

More From This Author
Spirion and Spire Solutions Partner to Address Growing Data Privacy and Security Needs Across MEA
AppSec leader Synopsys teams up with MEA’s leading VAD Spire Solutions to minimize business risks across SDLC
Quantum Xchange Partners with Spire Solutions to Bring Advanced Quantum-Safe Network Security and Data Protection to MEA
View All Stories From This Author