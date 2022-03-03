AppSec leader Synopsys teams up with MEA’s leading VAD Spire Solutions to minimize business risks across SDLC
Synopsys helps build secure, high-quality, and compliant software while maximizing velocity and controlling costs.
We help companies build trust in their software to protect their bottom line and are eager to do this across the Middle East & Africa with our latest partnership with regional leader Spire Solutions.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spire Solutions, a top value-added distributor and preferred cybersecurity solutions provider servicing the Middle East and Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with Synopsys’ Software Integrity Group, a recognized leader in application security, to jointly minimize business risks across the software development life cycle (SDLC).
— Tom Herrmann, VP of Global Channels and Alliances
Synopsys helps build secure, high-quality, and compliant software while maximizing velocity and controlling costs. This helps organizations create trust amongst users and customers, integrate security without affecting development velocity and address application security holistically. Synopsys has been a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for 5 years running as well as a Forrester Wave Leader for Static Application Security Testing and Software Composition Analysis.
Sanjeev Walia, Founder and President of Spire Solutions said “Organizations are heavily dependent on software and applications to run their business. One of the fundamental challenges they face is around the complexities of managing risks associated with their software and its underlying impact on the overall business. Our partnership with Synopsys enables our customers, partners, and prospects to access Synopsys software integrity group which will help secure their software supply chain, build security into DevOps and create a holistic AppSec program.”
“We see every business as a software business as they are either developing/selling it to customers or relying on it to run most aspects of their operations,” said Tom Herrmann, vice president of global channels and alliances within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “We help companies build trust in their software to protect their bottom line and are eager to do this across the Middle East & Africa with our latest partnership with regional leader Spire Solutions. We are proud to be included as part of Spire’s portfolio of some of the world’s best known cybersecurity products.”
Synopsys will join Spire Solutions stand B20 at #GISEC22, the Arab world’s largest and most impactful cybersecurity event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 21 to 23, 2022.
About Spire Solutions - www.spiresolutions.com
Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa’s leading and multiple awards winning value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs). With a key focus on solving problems without creating new ones, Spire has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region.
Naveen Bharadwaj
Spire Solutions
+971 4 427 9940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Welcome to a New World of Innovation