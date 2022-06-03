Bidding Set to Close on a 3 BR/3 BA Home w/Garage/Shop on 1.2± Ac. in Culpeper, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding on a move-in ready 3 BR/3 BA home on 1.26 +/- acres with an attached 2 car garage, detached 24'x24' garage/shop and beautiful yard.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on a move-in ready 3 BR/3 BA home on 1.26 +/- acres with an attached 2 car garage, detached 24'x24' garage/shop w/full attic storage, water & electric and beautifully maintained yard/landscaping on June 6 according to according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Desiring to transition to a more manageable living environment, the sellers have contracted us to market and sell this move-in ready Culpeper County home,” said Nicholls. “Make Plans NOW to Bid Your Price!!”
“This home is conveniently located only 1.7 miles from Rt. 522, 3 miles from Rt. 29, 1 mile from Mountain Run Lake Park, 6 miles from downtown Culpeper, and a short drive to Fredericksburg, Warrenton & Charlottesville, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Monday, June 6 -- 3:00 PM -- 15322 Norman Rd., Culpeper, VA 22701
Move-in ready 3 BR/3 BA home on 1.26 +/- acres
• This homes measures 2,070 +/- sf., and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), living room w/fireplace, dining room, laundry room (washer/dryer convey) attached 2 car garage, storage attic w/pull down steps (over garage).
• Hardwood flooring
• Drilled well
• 10'x28' rear deck
• Detached 24'x24' garage/shop w/electricity, water and full attic storage
• Asphalt driveway (2020) and gravel shared driveway to detached garage
• Other features: water filtration system (2 years old); new exterior lighting soffits & vents; new rear doors w/vinyl cladding; both upstairs bathrooms totally renovated/upgraded in 2020
• Pristine yard/landscaping
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com