MOWSSE & The National Puerto Rican Day Parade Announce Artist NFTS Benefiting Scholarship Fund

National Puerto Rican Day Parade Scholarship Fund Official NFT Collection - Sponsored by MOWSSE

20 Puerto Rican Artists’ work minted into NFTs, live sales beginning on June 12th will benefit NPDPR Scholarship Fund and the Artists

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists around the world, 18 years or older and of Puerto Rican descent, were invited to submit 2D or 3D video media art as part of a fundraising effort in support of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade (N.P.R.D.P.) Scholarship Fund. Mowsse, one of the first independent digital marketplaces for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), selected the N.P.R.D.P. Scholarship Fund as its first philanthropic investment.

This creative collaboration will result in an NFT collection featuring 35 pieces of art inspired by iconic symbols of Puerto Rican culture, amplification of Puerto Rican artists, and help in raising money for the Fund. Twenty (20) artists’ submissions – some of whom submitted work in multiple categories – are being minted on the Mowsse platform. Three of the 20 artists will be chosen for special recognition by Mowsse, and one of the three will be showcased as a Spotlight Artist on the platform.

“We originally extended our Call for Artists with plans to select work from only 10 individuals to benefit this very worthy cause. However, the overall quality of work submitted was so exceptional that we had trouble narrowing it down and consequently doubled the number from 10 to 20. We can’t wait to offer sales of these 35 pieces of art to the public on Parade Day, June 12th,” said Mowsse Creative Director Susie Cortez.

Artists whose work was selected are: Eduardo Acevedo; Joseph Alvarez; Albert Areizaga; Romie Art; Alexander Aviles; Fabiola Baez; Matthew Bergmann; Omar Cruz; Adriana Gonzalez; Hektopas; Kristal Marie Hernandez; Alexis Irizarry; Lena del Sol Langaigne; One Rad Latina; Joel Matos; Raul Olmo; Karina Mercado; Angela Rosado; Jan Tomasini; and Nessie Yara.

According to Artist Nessie Yara, “My daughter has been a scholarship recipient of N.P.R.D.P. I’m very grateful for all the support they have given to my daughter. That's why I would like to participate on the fundraiser - as a way to say thanks for what N.P.R.D.P. does to accomplish dreams.”

Sales of the NFTs in this unique collection will go live to the public at the start of the Parade on June 12th. Proceeds will benefit both N.P.R.D.P. and the respective Artists, in keeping with Mowsse’ artist-centric philosophy.

