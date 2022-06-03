JIM ROME COMES HOME

The Jim Rome Show is the longest running nationally-syndicated long-form sports talk program in America Southern California’s newest ESPN-Radio affiliated station, The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio has one of the strongest signals in North America with the ability to reach more than 24 million California residents from Baja to San Diego and up to Orange County,

The Jim Rome Show, the longest running nationally-syndicated long-form sports talk program in America, is returning to its Southern California roots

If there’s any market where The Jim Rome Show belongs in this country, it’s right here where it all started in San Diego and Southern California.” — Bill Hagen of The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jim Rome Show, the longest running nationally syndicated long-form sports talk program in America, is returning to San Diego and Southern California at its new home, The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio, starting today. The show will air from 12-3 p.m. PT daily.

“You know the saying, “You can never go home again.”? Lie. I’m calling B.S. on that. You can. And I am! And I am hyped beyond belief for the opportunity. The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio is getting after it on the daily in San Diego and when Bill Hagen and Scott Kaplan asked me if I wanted to be part of this, I asked, “When the hell do we start?!” San Diego is where the Jungle really took hold. It’s where I met my wife. And where I experienced some of the greatest moments of my entire life. There is no better town, no better market and you absolutely CAN go home. And that’s what I plan on doing. And I can’t wait. Let’s do this!” said Jim Rome.

“If there’s any market where The Jim Rome Show belongs in this country, it’s right here where it all started in San Diego and Southern California,” said Bill Hagen of The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio. “When it comes to Jim Rome, you’re talking about one of the most iconic hosts in sports talk radio history and for “Clones” throughout Southern California there’s no better fit for The Jim Rome Show than right here at The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio.”

Rome has long been one of the most popular and consistent voices on radio. He began his sports talk radio career in the early 1990s as a weeknight host at San Diego’s all-sports station, XTRA Sports 690, the predecessor to The Mightier 1090. Early on, the show was nicknamed “The Jungle” by Rome and his loyal listeners. The Jungle later moved to middays in San Diego and Southern California and became known as The Jim Rome Show. It was first syndicated in 1996 from XTRA Sports 690.

The Jim Rome Show has been off the air in San Diego since February 2022. Its new home, The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio, is Southern California’s newest ESPN-Radio affiliated station. It has one of the strongest signals in North America with the ability to reach more than 24 million California residents from Baja to San Diego and up to Orange County, Los Angeles and the Central Coast. The 1090 AM broadcast signal has been active for more than 80 years.

An inductee into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2019, The Jim Rome Show is heard on more than 300 stations in North America. Throughout his daily three-hour show, Rome welcomes his loyal fans, known as Clones, to The Jungle, where he offers his views on the day’s latest sports headlines and interviews players, coaches, and prominent figures from across the world of sports.

A highly respected voice in the world of sports broadcasting, Rome is one of the leading opinion-makers of his generation. Best known for his aggressive, informed, rapid-fire dialogue, Rome has established himself as the top choice of athletes and fans for sports news and commentary beyond the scoreboard. In addition to his radio hosting role, Rome also serves as a commentator for the “NFL on CBS,” and he provides analysis and coverage for CBS Sports and CBSSports.com.

In addition to his extensive sports broadcasting career, Rome has made cameo appearances in several movies, including a role alongside Al Pacino and Matthew McConaughey in “Two For The Money,” another alongside Adam Sandler in “The Longest Yard,” and one opposite Michael Jordan in “Space Jam.” Rome also appeared in a Blink 182 music video and on HBO’s series Arliss. He released “Welcome to the Jungle,” a CD featuring memorable sound bites from frequent callers and the hip music regularly played on his radio show.

###

About The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio – Southern California’s newest ESPN-Radio affiliated station, The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio has one of the strongest signals in North America with the ability to reach more than 24 million California residents from Baja to San Diego and up to Orange County, Los Angeles and the Central Coast. The 1090 AM broadcast signal has been active for more than 80 years. More information, along with the new and complete The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio lineup, including overnights and weekends, can be found at themightier1090.com.