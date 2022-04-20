NBA Champion and seven-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving partners with Deuce Brand to launch KAI Bands

Deuce Brand was created by Gary Hughes and Tom Malloy to embody the UNDERDOG MENTALITY in all of us. KAI Bands is a vision created by 2016 NBA Champion and 7-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie has been part of the Deuce family practically since Day 1. It's beyond exciting to form this partnership & create KAI Bands. This has been an incredible opportunity to make his vision a reality.” — Gary Hughes, CEO of Deuce Brand

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KAI Bands, a vision created by 2016 NBA Champion and 7-time NBA All-Star, Kyrie Irving, has officially launched. Wristwear has long been a favorite accessory of Kyrie’s, and in 2011, he joined forces with a young brand based in San Diego known as Deuce Brand. Since that initial meeting in 2011, Kyrie and Deuce have worked side-by-side on creating a unique variety of bands that Kyrie has personally designed and worn during many of his biggest moments both on and off the court. Wristbands have become an integral part of Kyrie’s personal style and they have provided him with an outlet to express the feelings and beliefs that have fed his championship drive. KAI Bands was created to build a community of fans who desire to share Kyrie’s motivation, ideology and of course, the style he brings to the wristwear game.

"Kyrie has been part of the Deuce family practically since Day One and it's beyond exciting to form this partnership and create KAI Bands,” said Deuce Brand CEO Gary Hughes. “This has been an incredible opportunity to make Kyrie’s vision a reality."

The first collection of KAI Bands features 3 different styles: The Legacy, The 2.0, and Premium wristbands. Each band is made of ultra-soft silicone with high-quality ink injection. They are designed to be reversible so you can experience 2 different styles in one wristband!

The Legacy band features the quote "I AM HUMAN' on the outside of the band and the number 11 multiple times around the inside. This style of band is featured in 8 different colors.

The 2.0 wristband is available in 2 colors: Black and White. The 2.0 wristbands feature 'KAI' on the badge on the outside and the quote "Be still and know I am grateful for what is meant for me, I will not stop until all my people are free" on the inside.

The Premium wristband is available in 3 different colors: Black, Red and White. These wristbands feature 'KAI' on the outside and the number 11 multiple times around the inside of the band.

All three wristbands are now available for $25 apiece at https://kaibands.com/.

About Deuce Brand:

Deuce Brand was created by Gary Hughes and Tom Malloy to embody the UNDERDOG MENTALITY in all of us. The core value of our brand is having a #2 mindset while constantly striving to become #1 in everything you do. Fresh out of San Diego, California and represented worldwide, we thrive on offering unique apparel & accessories that turn heads. Our mission is simple, high-quality gear that looks fly with affordable pricing. When you wear Deuce, it's the feeling of being a part of something bigger, it's a family!

More information:

KAI Bands

Website - https://kaibands.com/

Instagram - @kaibands11

Deuce Brand

Website - https://www.deucebrand.com/

Instagram - @deucebrand