European trade mission concludes, significant agreements signed

CANADA, June 2 - Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, and B.C. delegates concluded a trade mission to Europe, highlighted by signing two agreements with European countries to create opportunities and jobs for British Columbians.

“It was a privilege to represent B.C. and showcase the work being done to build a stronger B.C. for everyone,” Kahlon said. “I’m excited about the strengthened friendships and new partnerships. I look forward to building off of these significant agreements and discussions to bring in sustainable investments, opportunities and good-paying jobs for B.C. businesses and workers.”

The 10-day trip included the signing of two agreements. The first was signed with the Netherlands on May 24, 2022, and centred around co-operation and resource sharing in agritech to support food security in B.C. and better position the province to trade and supply food globally. The second agreement was signed with Finland on May 31, 2022, and focused on both regions working together to further develop the mass timber sector and forest bioeconomy.

The tour featured one-on-one meetings, business roundtables and facility tours with government officials, academic experts, and industry and business leaders who are interested in B.C.’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) values. Highlights of industries discussed on the trip included made-in-B.C. products and services, such as agritech, mass timber and forestry, shipbuilding, biomanufacturing and hydrogen-energy production.

“Now, more than ever, we must expand our reach with key partners to diversify trade relationships and create stronger, more resilient supply chains to better protect and support British Columbians,” Kahlon said. “This mission was an important step to showcase the StrongerBC Economic Plan and position B.C. as a front-runner in renewable resources and clean-energy solutions to drive investment and support good, sustainable jobs for people in B.C.”

The tour began in the Netherlands on May 22, continued to the United Kingdom on May 25, Ireland on May 27, Germany on May 30 and finished in Finland on June 1.

Highlights of the trade mission are available in the backgrounder.