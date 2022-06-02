Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,861 in the last 365 days.

European trade mission concludes, significant agreements signed

CANADA, June 2 - Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, and B.C. delegates concluded a trade mission to Europe, highlighted by signing two agreements with European countries to create opportunities and jobs for British Columbians.

“It was a privilege to represent B.C. and showcase the work being done to build a stronger B.C. for everyone,” Kahlon said. “I’m excited about the strengthened friendships and new partnerships. I look forward to building off of these significant agreements and discussions to bring in sustainable investments, opportunities and good-paying jobs for B.C. businesses and workers.”

The 10-day trip included the signing of two agreements. The first was signed with the Netherlands on May 24, 2022, and centred around co-operation and resource sharing in agritech to support food security in B.C. and better position the province to trade and supply food globally. The second agreement was signed with Finland on May 31, 2022, and focused on both regions working together to further develop the mass timber sector and forest bioeconomy.

The tour featured one-on-one meetings, business roundtables and facility tours with government officials, academic experts, and industry and business leaders who are interested in B.C.’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) values. Highlights of industries discussed on the trip included made-in-B.C. products and services, such as agritech, mass timber and forestry, shipbuilding, biomanufacturing and hydrogen-energy production.

“Now, more than ever, we must expand our reach with key partners to diversify trade relationships and create stronger, more resilient supply chains to better protect and support British Columbians,” Kahlon said. “This mission was an important step to showcase the StrongerBC Economic Plan and position B.C. as a front-runner in renewable resources and clean-energy solutions to drive investment and support good, sustainable jobs for people in B.C.”

The tour began in the Netherlands on May 22, continued to the United Kingdom on May 25, Ireland on May 27, Germany on May 30 and finished in Finland on June 1.

Highlights of the trade mission are available in the backgrounder.

You just read:

European trade mission concludes, significant agreements signed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.