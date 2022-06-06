Bruce Clay Publishes Popular Webinar ‘6 Successful Ways to Get Company Buy-In for SEO’ On Demand
SEO pioneer Bruce Clay is offering a glimpse into his expert insights that will help any professional lead their company to better traffic, rankings and revenueSIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the entire company isn’t on board with SEO, you’re losing.
Company buy-in is essential for SEO to succeed and for the business to see results. Even a skilled SEO can’t produce long-term results for a company without the cooperation of many people across department lines.
Known around the world as the “Father of SEO,” industry expert Bruce Clay hosted a live webinar and shared his six proven ways to get everyone in the organization on board with SEO as a key strategic initiative.
Pulling from his wealth of experience working with clients of all types and sizes, Clay detailed what works to get stakeholders to understand how SEO impacts the entire company and explained how to prove the relevance of SEO to long-term business goals.
By popular demand, Clay has published the presentation to help brands see the importance of SEO as part of the business model.
The webinar has proven highly valuable for hundreds of companies in understanding the value of SEO and why it must be a priority in order to earn better traffic, leads, sales, clients and revenue. It is a must-watch for any business to successfully compete in search.
The information presented is beneficial for CMOs, SEOs, executives and any other decision maker with a stake in online visibility.
SEO before Google? Bruce Clay Coined the Term
Clay is best known for guiding some of the world's top brands, CMOs and marketers to win at search engine optimization. He began helping websites rank in search in 1996, before Google was born, and is well known for training more than 5,000 marketers worldwide through his Bruce Clay SEO Training course. A Google search for "who is the father of SEO" brings up his name.
Staying strategic in SEO means beating the competition, not the algorithm. With companies heavily dependent on their online visibility now more than ever, learning how to utilize search engine optimization to become a towering authority is a top priority.
About Bruce Clay: Pioneering SEO From the Beginning and Into the Future
Bruce Clay is the founder and president of Bruce Clay Inc., a global digital marketing optimization firm providing search engine optimization, pay per click management, paid social media marketing, SEO-friendly site architecture, content development, and SEO tools and education.
Clay authored the book "Search Engine Optimization All-In-One For Dummies," now in its fourth edition, and "Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals." He wrote the first webpage-analysis tool, created the Search Engine Relationship Chart® and is credited with being the first to use the term search engine optimization. Bruce Clay's renowned SEO training course is available online at SEOtraining.com.
