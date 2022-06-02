Submit Release
Governor Newsom Proclaims LGBTQ Pride Month

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring June 2022, as “LGBTQ Pride Month” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

This month and every month, California stands with the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community as they declare their pride in who they are and whom they love. During Pride Month, we are reminded that our remarkable diversity is a gift that makes all of us stronger, and rededicate ourselves to the ongoing cause of equality, acceptance, and freedom for all.

Across the country, deplorable efforts are underway to erode our foundational rights and freedoms as Americans. We will continue to push back against the forces of hate and intolerance to ensure all are safe and welcomed in our communities. As we celebrate the resilience of the LGBTQ community and their hard-won victories to advance acceptance and equality, we stand together, united, to defend and build on the progress of the LGBTQ community toward a better, more inclusive, and safer future for all.

With the rainbow flag proudly raised over the State Capitol this month, California stands with LGBTQ people, their loved ones, and allies throughout the state and across the country. Together, we will continue to demand equal rights for all and make the case that all human beings deserve to love and be loved.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim June 2022 as “LGBTQ Pride Month.”

GAVIN NEWSOM
Governor of California

 ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.
Secretary of State

###

