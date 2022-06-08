Falcon Wealth Planning Continues to Expand Outward and Upward
Falcon Wealth adds several new locations and Sumit Sharma as its newest Certified Financial PlannerONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding the coattails of a successful Ribbon Cutting ceremony to commemorate the new location of its headquarters in Ontario, California, Falcon Wealth Planning has added 5 new locations along the west coast. San Diego, Fresno, San Jose, and Oakland make up the new locations in Falcon’s home state while Seattle, Washington marks Falcon’s first move into the national climate and brings Falcon Wealth’s office count to 11.
In addition to its geographic expansion, Falcon’s staff has increased nearly 50% over the past year, with nearly a dozen new employees added to the Ontario office. Michael Jensen, the Managing Director of Falcon’s Orange County office, leads the expansion. With his assistance and guidance, Falcon has jumped from $300 million in assets under management and reached $450 million in just over a year.
Michael has also spearheaded the process of hiring new advisors for the company, alongside Falcon Wealth’s CEO, Gabriel Shahin. Last month, Certified Financial Planner, Sumit Sharma was added to the Falcon team to work directly with Michael at the Irvine office. Prior to joining Falcon Wealth Planning, Sumit worked for Deloitte in their audit practice in Orange County. He has also had the privilege to work for Morgan Stanley, Citibank, and AXA Advisors as a CFP®. Both Gabriel and Michael are optimistic about Sumit’s future with the company, citing his past experience as a great asset to the Orange County office.
Falcon Wealth expects more great opportunities to present itself in order to continue its expansion in the coming future, but for right now, it’s a fantastic start.
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.
