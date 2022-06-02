Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,837 in the last 365 days.

Washington Joins 46 Other States Imposing Penalities On PHH Mortgage Corp.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) Division of Consumer Services is joining with regulators and Attorneys General in 46 other states today to announce a legal settlement with PHH Mortgage Corp. (NMLS #2726)(PHH). The settlement will assist borrowers harmed by PHH’s severe operational deficiencies in mortgage servicing during 2009-2012. The efforts of Multistate Mortgage Servicing Regulators identified practices that may violate state and federal laws and regulations including, but not limited to:

  • Lack of controls related to document execution;
  • Deficiencies in servicing, foreclosure, and loan modification;
  • Deficiencies in control and oversight of third-party providers, particularly local foreclosure counsel; and
  • Failure to retain required documents and failure to produce documents.

The settlement:

  • Provides $31 million in cash payments for almost 52,000 borrowers nationwide who lost their homes to foreclosure or were in the foreclosure process from Jan. 1, 2009, to Dec. 31, 2012;
  • Requires PHH to submit an administrative penalty of $8.8 million to state regulators; and
  • Establishes a set of servicing standards PHH must follow going forward.

“Washington will not allow residential mortgage servicers to harm consumers by failing to properly service mortgage accounts,” DFI Division of Consumer Services Director Charles Clark said. “The newly established servicing practices should ensure that in the future PHH will timely and accurately process loan payments.”

“This settlement demonstrates a core responsibility of state regulators: to protect consumers from unlawful business practices,” DFI Director Gloria Papiez said. “This settlement exemplifies how multiple state regulators and attorneys general work together to hold accountable those who harm consumers.”

You just read:

Washington Joins 46 Other States Imposing Penalities On PHH Mortgage Corp.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.