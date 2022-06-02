Washington Joins 46 Other States Imposing Penalities On PHH Mortgage Corp.

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) Division of Consumer Services is joining with regulators and Attorneys General in 46 other states today to announce a legal settlement with PHH Mortgage Corp. (NMLS #2726)(PHH). The settlement will assist borrowers harmed by PHH’s severe operational deficiencies in mortgage servicing during 2009-2012. The efforts of Multistate Mortgage Servicing Regulators identified practices that may violate state and federal laws and regulations including, but not limited to:

Lack of controls related to document execution;

Deficiencies in servicing, foreclosure, and loan modification;

Deficiencies in control and oversight of third-party providers, particularly local foreclosure counsel; and

Failure to retain required documents and failure to produce documents.

The settlement:

Provides $31 million in cash payments for almost 52,000 borrowers nationwide who lost their homes to foreclosure or were in the foreclosure process from Jan. 1, 2009, to Dec. 31, 2012;

Requires PHH to submit an administrative penalty of $8.8 million to state regulators; and

Establishes a set of servicing standards PHH must follow going forward.

“Washington will not allow residential mortgage servicers to harm consumers by failing to properly service mortgage accounts,” DFI Division of Consumer Services Director Charles Clark said. “The newly established servicing practices should ensure that in the future PHH will timely and accurately process loan payments.”

“This settlement demonstrates a core responsibility of state regulators: to protect consumers from unlawful business practices,” DFI Director Gloria Papiez said. “This settlement exemplifies how multiple state regulators and attorneys general work together to hold accountable those who harm consumers.”