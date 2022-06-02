Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #3, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003225

TROOPER: Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/1/22 @ 1834 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jason Ward

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a BOL for two intoxicated drivers in Williamstown. Troopers located and stopped one of the vehicles. Ward showed signs of impairment and was run through field sobriety exercises. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS. Ward was transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Ward was later released and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 6/22/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Driving Under the Influence #3 and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/22/22 @0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.