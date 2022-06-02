Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #3, Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003225
TROOPER: Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/1/22 @ 1834 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jason Ward
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a BOL for two intoxicated drivers in Williamstown. Troopers located and stopped one of the vehicles. Ward showed signs of impairment and was run through field sobriety exercises. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS. Ward was transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Ward was later released and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 6/22/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Driving Under the Influence #3 and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/22/22 @0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.