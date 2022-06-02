Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,837 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #3, Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003225

TROOPER: Skylar Velasquez  

STATION: Middlesex                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/1/22 @ 1834 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Jason Ward

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a BOL for two intoxicated drivers in Williamstown. Troopers located and stopped one of the vehicles. Ward showed signs of impairment and was run through field sobriety exercises. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and Criminal DLS. Ward was transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Ward was later released and cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 6/22/22 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Driving Under the Influence #3 and Criminal DLS.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/22/22 @0800 hours     

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/ DUI #3, Criminal DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.