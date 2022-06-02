Mayor Bowser Celebrates Immigrant Heritage Month and Announces the Appointment of the New Director of the Mayor's Office on Caribbean Community Affairs

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Bowser proclaimed June 2022 as Immigrant Heritage Month, recognized the rich heritage and contributions of the District’s immigrant community, and announced the appointment of Natalee S. Snider as the new Director of the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs (MOCCA).

“We are a stronger and more vibrant city because of the contributions of our immigrant communities,” said Mayor Bowser. “I am proud of the work that our community affairs offices do every day to engage and support the community and to bring people together. We look forward to the work that the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs will do to support DC’s Caribbean community and advance our DC values.”

Natalee S. Snider, a veteran of the United States Air Force, spent most of her career advocating for her community with a passion for helping constituents navigate local government and private business – especially fellow Caribbean Americans across the District of Columbia. Director Snider was twice elected and served as member and vice-Chair of ANC4B from 2017 to 2019. She has also contributed several thousand volunteer hours to public policy, community organizing, and constituent engagement across the District.

Director Snider, born in Kingston, Jamaica, migrated to Washington, DC where she learned the value of the resources available for District residents. Director Snider began her career at an accounting firm in Southeast DC with the Summer Youth Employment Program. She has also served as a COVID-19 Contact Trace Force Investigator with the DC Department of Health.

Mayor Bowser announced that the Mayor’s Office on African Affairs (MOAA), the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA), and the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs (MOLA), will begin receiving applications for their Fiscal Year 2023 Community Grants beginning the week of June 13th.

The application process is open until Friday, July 8, at 5 pm. Get more information on how to apply.

Each office will host pre-bidder conference sessions on the following dates:

MOAPIA

Thursday, June 23, 11 am – 1 pm

Marian S. Barry Building (Suite 1107)

441 4th Street NW

MOLA

Wednesday, June 29, 10 am – 12 pm and 3 pm – 5 pm

Franklin D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs, MOLA Conference Room (Suite 206)

2000 14th Street NW

MOAA

Thursday, June 30, 11 am – 1 pm

Franklin D. Reeves Center, Edna Cromwell-Frazier Hall

2000 14th Street, NW

Lastly, throughout the month, offices will host cultural festivities throughout the District that highlight our immigrant community’s heritage, stories, and cultures.

Afro Latino Fest

When: Sunday, June 5, 2 pm – 9 pm

Where: Meridian Hill Park (16th Street, NW and W Street, NW)

What: Come celebrate the diversity of the Latino communities in the District of Columbia. Residents will have the opportunity to celebrate their DC values by engaging with Afro-Latino artists, community members, and neighbors with community engagement, cultural performances, and live music.

To RSVP: tinyurl.com/MOLAAfroLatinoFest

2nd Annual Mi Pequeño El Salvador Festival

When: Sunday, June 12, 2 pm – 9 pm

Where: Lamont Plaza (3258 Mt Pleasant Street, NW)

What: Come celebrate Salvadoran culture with the Mi Pequeño El Salvador Festival! Residents will have the opportunity to celebrate their DC values by engaging with the Salvadorian community in Mount Pleasant. Come and enjoy cultural performances, community engagement with local Salvadorian businesses, live music, and artisans!

To RSVP: tinyurl.com/DCSalvadoranFestival

Chinatown Community Festival

When: Saturday, June 18, 11 am – 2 pm

Where: Chinatown Park (555 Eye Street, NW)

What: Come out and experience the tastes, sights, and sounds of the District’s Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) cultures! Come enjoy lively performances, cultural demonstrations, fitness/meditation demonstrations, food samples, and Asian arts and crafts.

To RSVP: tinyurl.com/ccfestival2022

2022 DC Community Soccer Game

When: Saturday, June 25, 5 pm – 8 pm

Where: RFK Stadium (2400 East Capitol Street, NE)

What: The African Community Soccer game is back! In partnership with the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Metropolitan Police Department, and the Mayor’s Office on Community Affairs, MOAA will host its DC Community Soccer game for a fun afternoon of soccer and festivities.

To RSVP: tinyurl.com/DCAfricaSoccerGame2022

Morning Tai Chi

When: Saturdays on June 4 and 11, 10 am – 11 am

Where: Chinatown Park (555 Eye Street, NW)

What: The DC Mayor's Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) is hosting free Tai Chi classes in Chinatown Park on Saturday mornings in June. Tai Chi is a traditional Chinese martial art. Often described as meditation in motion, Tai Chi promotes serenity through gentle, flowing movements and is recognized for many health and wellness benefits.

To RSVP: tinyurl.com/2022MorningTaiChiSeriesJune

