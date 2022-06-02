Submit Release
Rep. Buckley Announces Staff Change

by: Rep. Buckley, Brad
06/01/2022

AUSTIN, TX -- The office of State Representative Brad Buckley (Salado) is bidding Chief of Staff Rachel Hahn farewell as she makes a move to a career in advertising in the private sector at the end of May. Rachel has served as Legislative Aide in the 86th Legislature and as Chief of Staff in the 87th Legislature with Rep. Buckley.

"Rachel has served House District 54 with excellence over the last three years, and it is bittersweet to see her go," Rep. Buckley said. "I wish her all the success in the world as she takes on exciting new challenges."

Rep. Buckley's veteran District Director, Jessica Menking Diem, will step in as Interim Chief of Staff for the summer of 2022.

Rep. Brad Buckley is a second-term legislator from Salado, Texas, and represents part of Bell County and all of Lampasas County in Central Texas. He holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Science and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University, and is a local veterinarian and small business owner in Killeen, Texas. Dr. Buckley is a cattle rancher and raises, trains, and shows cutting horses. He is married to Dr. Susan Buckley, who is a career educator. They are the proud parents of Emily, Erin and Bo, and are proud new grandparents to baby Leo.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.316

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0684

Bell County Office:
1301 North Stagecoach Road
Salado, Texas 76571
(254) 947-5026

Lampasas County Office:
501 East 4th Street, Suite 301
Lampasas, Texas 76550
(512) 556-5934

Rep. Buckley Announces Staff Change

