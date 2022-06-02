Jericho Rd - Essex

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks





News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification





Jericho Rd in the area of Lilac Ln in Essex will be temporality impassable due vehicle crash. The closure is needed to safely remove the involved vehicle and this is not expected to be an extended closure. VSP Williston is on scene assisting Essex PD with safely rerouting traffic. Updates will be provided when available.





Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.