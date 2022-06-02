Commerce announces new state manufacturing council members
OLYMPIA, WA — Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown today named 21 members to the state’s new Manufacturing Council. Council members are leaders hailing from the private, non-profit and public sectors. The council will advise and consult with the department and its agency partners, including the Office of the Superintendent of Public instruction and the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges, on a biennial report on the state of manufacturing and research and development in Washington, including challenges with legislative remedies.
“Throughout our state’s history the manufacturing sector has been a cornerstone of our economy by providing living wages, impactful careers and creating incredible innovation spanning the globe,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “This diverse group of council members will play a critical role as we look to ensure the success of the next generation of manufacturing, research and development throughout every region of our state.”
Washington State Manufacturing Council members:
Amit Arora, jubilant Hollister Stier
Allison Budvarson, Out of the Box Manufacturing LLC
Susan Champlain, Boeing
Ted Cummings, United Steelworkers Local 338
Maud Daudon, Career Connect Washington
Jon Holden, International Association of Machinists 751
Kris Johnson, Association of Washington Business
Junus Khan, Carbitex
Jessica Koski, Blue/Green Alliance
Todd Mitchell, Heat and Frost insulators Local 7
Greg Pallesen, Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers
Shana Peschek, Machinists institute
Gaylan Prescott, United Steel Workers, District 12
Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction
Jessica Stiefel, Heritage Distilling Company
Phil Stephenson, PACCAR
Russ Vaagen, Vaagen Timbers
Dave Whitehead, Schweitzer Labs
Brenda Wiest, Teamsters Local 117
Deloit Wolfe, Impact Washington
Jan Yoshiwara, State Board of Community and Technical Colleges
The Building Economic Strength Through Manufacturing (BEST) Act passed by the 2021 Washington Legislature, provides a framework for the state to add 300,000 new manufacturing jobs over the next 10 years. The BEST Act also seeks to double the number of small manufacturing firms and the number of manufacturing firms owned by women and minorities.
Carolyn Busch, Workforce Innovation Sector Lead, and Sarah Lee, Manufacturing Sector Lead, for the Department of Commerce will staff the new Manufacturing Council. The first meeting of the council will take place in June.
