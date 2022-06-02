Borderland Expressway Hearing Scheduled

The TxDOT El Paso District has scheduled a public hearing for Borderland Expressway Project (formerly known as Northeast Parkway Project). Community members will have the option to participate virtually or attend in person, each will contain the same information.

The proposed Borderland Expressway Project within Texas would be a new location roadway on Loop 375 East of the Railroad Drive Overpass to FM 3255 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) at TX-NM state line in El Paso County, Texas. The project length is approximately 10.8 miles. The four-lane facility will include grade separations, interchanges and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Construction would be done in three phases. Construction phases are proposed as follows: Phase 1- frontage roads between Railroad Drive to Business US 54 (Dyer Street); Phase 2- main lanes from Railroad Drive to FM 3255 (MLK Jr. Boulevard); and Phase 3- mainlines from Business US 54 (Dyer Street) to Loop 375. The project corridor is within El Paso County and will affect the city of El Paso. Although 544 acres of right of way would be required, no residential or non-residential structures are anticipated to be displaced at this time.

The virtual hearing will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components. The presentation will be posted online by Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 12 p.m. Mountain Daylight Savings Time (MDT). To log onto the virtual public hearing, go to the following web address at the date and time indicated above: txdot.gov, keyword search “Borderland Expressway.” Following the virtual public hearing, the presentation will remain available for viewing at the web address indicated above until at least Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. MDT.

Additionally, TxDOT is providing an in-person option for individuals who would like to participate in person instead of online. In-person attendees will be able to view the same presentation delivered in the online public hearing, which will be playing on a screen, review hard copies of project materials, ask questions of TxDOT staff and/or consultants from a socially distanced approach, and leave written comments. The in-person option will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MDT at the TxDOT District offices located at 13301 Gateway Blvd W, El Paso, TX 79928.

For both the virtual public hearing and in-person option, members of the public may call (915) 400-1150 to provide verbal testimony at 12 p.m. MDT on Thursday, June 9, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. MDT on Friday, June 24, 2022.

More information on the project can be found online.