MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, May 23, 2022 to Monday, May 30, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 23, 2022, through Monday, May 30, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 77 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, May 23, 2022

A Glock 22 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Shawn Cook, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-072-189

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Water Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-072-638

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

A Talon Industries GAR-15 5.56mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Anthony Duncan, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-072-738

A Glock 29 .10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, Southwest. CCN: 22-072-867

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-072-934

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Marlon Joseph Mingle, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-072-944

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of 8th street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-073-002

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jeffery Crawford, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Counterfeit Tags, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-073-062

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-073-120

A Ruger AR-556 5.56 caliber assault rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 5800 block of Colorado Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Christopher Mendoza, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-073-239

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1100 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 22-073-317

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

A Taurus PT-111G2A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of McCollough Court, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Richard Jamal Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-073-361

A Glock 22 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-073-383

Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-088-876

A Glock 22 9mm caliber (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-073-385

A Colt Python .357 caliber handgun, a Raven Arms P-25 .25 caliber handgun, a Colt Detective 38 Special .38 caliber revolver, and a Remington Arms 870 Wingmaster 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 5200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-073-458

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Saeed Savon Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-073-568

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Cristin Delontaya Briscoe, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding, Fleeing – Misdemeanor, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-073-628

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Galloway Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Steven Marcus Bailey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-073-630

A Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Roland Alonzo Williams, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-073-702

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Powerline BB gun were recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a BB gun, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-073-717

A Sig Sauer P-227 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Upsal Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Davon Delonte Thomas, of Camp Spring, MD, for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-073-786

A .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Upsal Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-073-803

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-073-818

Thursday, May 26, 2022

A Glock 30 .45 was recovered in 2700 block Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Raheem Snider, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-073-970

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-074-035

A Ruger 57 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. CCN: 22-074-053

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Kamon Fewell, of no fixed address, 38-year-old Andrew Keyon Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Danniel Mark Chestnut, of no fixed address, for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-074-157

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Raymond Andre Stewart, Jr., of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-074-168

Friday, May 27, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 6th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Malik R. Shelton, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-074-484

A Taurus G2C .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of 12th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-074-520

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-074-877

A Hi-Point CF-380 .380 caliber revolver and a Harrington & Richardson .32 caliber revolver were recovered in the 2000 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Samuel Eugene Redman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-074-916

Saturday, May 28, 2022

A handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-075-021

A Raven Arms P-25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Nia L. Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-075-043

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of M Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Eder Luciano Pacheco, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Burglary Two, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-075-142

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Central Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Korey Livett Campbell, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-075-194

A P. Beretta 21A .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kayla Chaneill Rose, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 22-075-199

A .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1000 block of 17th Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-075-215

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Shantierra Watson, of Hyattsville, MD, and 27-year-old Rashaad Paul Robinson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft Second Degree, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-075-266

Sunday, May 29, 2022

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in Firth Sterling Avenue and Suitland Parkway, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Justin Anton Porter, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-075-384

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Water Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Mohammad K. Khera, of Vienna, VA, for Carrying a Pistol in a Prohibited Manner. CCN: 22-075-458

A CZ100 40 .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2100 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Markel Deshawn Baggage, of Fort Washington, MD, and 27-year-old Dashawn Patterson, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-075-476

A CZ P-10S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-075-597

A Taurus Spectrum .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Astro Timar Wade, of East Cleveland, OH, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-075-675

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Galveston Place, Southwest. CCN: 22-075-678

Two SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Kiniya McClenny, of no fixed address, and 23-year-old Mosai Adediran, of Richmond, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-075-733

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and an Arrow Precision X-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Aaron Calhoun, of Alexandria, VA, 23-year-old Anthony Fouch, Jr., of Alexandria, VA, and 22-year-old Amari McKayla Sutton, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, Carrying a Pistol without a License, No Permit, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-075-740

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Ahmaad Unique Mattocks, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-075-755

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Marcus Carter, of no fixed address, and for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-075-772

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3500 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-075-845

Monday, May 30, 2022

A Canik 55 TP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Eric Collins, of Lorton, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-075-953

A Bersa Piccola K-Max 3830A .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-076-148

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Xavier Pernell Jerome Roberts, of Northeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-076-205

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a .223 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle were recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Shaun Ahmad Wilson, of New Carrolton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-076-225

A Taurus PT-111 G2C 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Quinten Moore, of no fixed address, and 26-year-old Lamont Street, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-076-226

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 22-076-228

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Montego Henry Ward, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, Driving under the Influence, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-076-254

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in 1100 block of Ivanhoe Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Ethan Alexander Cunningham, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Murder I, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-076-261

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Maurice Savoy, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. CCN: 22-076-307

A FN Herstal Five Seven 5.7 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Isaac Markel Anderson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-076-332

A 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Tyrone Duane Cox, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 22-076-334

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

