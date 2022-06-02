Update on Roadwork in Centre and Clinton Counties

As work continues on area roads, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update for roadwork in Centre and Clinton counties. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Next week, drivers will encounter guiderail work in Centre County on Route 504 from Black Moshannon State Park to Hall Road. From June 7 through 17, crews will also perform pipe replacement work on Route 3014 (South Atherton Street) from Twigs Lane to Villa Crest Drive.

Late in the week next week, crews will be working in Clinton County to mill and fill along Route 4001 (Kettle Creek Road) from near Hammersley Fork to Route 144.

Other roads to see work in Centre County are:

Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road) entire length

Route 3004 (Paradise Road) from Route 150 to Fisherman's Paradise Road

Route 3020 (Whitehall Road) from Route 3018 (University Drive) to South Atherton Street

Route 26 (College Avenue) signal upgrades at Pike Street and Houserville Road

Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle Road

Route 150 (Benner Pike) signal upgrades at Rolling Ridge Drive and Eagle Point

Other routes in Clinton County include:

Route 1024 (Fairview Street) from Bellefonte Avenue to Water Street (Route 120)

Route 664 (Coudersport Pike) from Race Track Road to Roundhouse Road

Route 150 (Church Street) from Monument to the Constitution bridge

Route 120 (Renovo Road) from Sugar Run Road (Route 2022) to Fairview Street (Route 1024)

Route 1002 (Island Route Road) from Clarks Barn Road to Island Road

Route 2012 (Paul Mack Boulevard) from Allison Street to Logan Avenue

As crews work, a daylight alternating traffic control pattern will be in place. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers on the roadway, along with short travel delays.

This work is part of a $6.9 million project, to address improvements on more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Overall work will include milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, joint repairs, pipe lining and pipe replacement, guide rail updates, signal upgrades, ADA ramp replacement, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA is the contractor on this project, which is expected to be complete in mid-November.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

