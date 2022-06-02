A Call For Visual, Performing and Literary Arts Educators, Teaching Artists, and Partnering Educators

Join MAEPL for a GREAT opportunity to become part of a dynamic network of arts educators across the state of Maine! This year-long experience begins with a 3-day Summer Institute, held this year as an outdoor destination experience in a natural, idyllic setting sure to jumpstart your leadership journey.

Maine Arts Education Partners in Leadership invites YOU to apply!

If you are selected, you will attend the 2022 Summer Institute, taking place August 1-3! There is no cost to participate in this year-long teacher leadership program, including the 3-day Institute. Afterwards, you will integrate your learning in your classroom, your school community, and share with other educators in your region of Maine and beyond. Full participants will receive documentation of contact hours.

Application Deadline: Thursday, June 9, 2022

For further details on this year-long program: CLICK HERE

Direct link to application: CLICK HERE

For questions and more information, email MAEPLLeadership@gmail.com

Where is the Summer Institute held?

Pilgrim Lodge is a camp run by the United Church of Christ of Maine on Lake Cobbosseecontee in West Gardiner, ME.

This beautiful venue has cabins with electricity and plumbing, large indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, modern dining facilities, Wi-Fi in main buildings, good general cell reception, and recreation options including swimming, human-powered boating, and trails.

What are the COVID-19 Guidelines?

To ensure a safe environment for program participants and overnight visitors to our campus in 2022, Pilgrim Lodge has made the decision to require all staff members, deans, counselors, campers, other volunteers, and hosted retreat participants to be up-to-date for vaccination, if eligible, against COVID-19 prior to arrival at camp. CDC guidance and safety measures are changing frequently. The Summer Institute will follow COVID guidelines set by both Pilgrim Lodge and the Maine DOE.

What is the housing situation like?

MAPEL leadership will group attendees into cabins at Pilgrim Lodge. If you prefer not to share sleeping space, please note that in your application. Pilgrim Lodge Staff allows attendees to bring and pitch their own tent if that is preferable, and commuting is also an option for those who live within an hour of West Gardiner.

Can I attend remotely?

Yes! The 2022 Summer Institute will be in-person, with remote participation possible. Please note in your application if you would prefer to attend remotely.

What do I need in order to apply?

Paragraph of Interest – Selected individuals will be expected to be active leaders in helping to develop and support excellence in teaching and learning in Maine. A full commitment to the Institute timeline is expected as seen in the online information sheet. Please attach a brief overview of your interest and current/past experience (if any) in Leadership. Include your experience collaborating with other arts educators and experiences relevant to the initiative. (Please no more than ~ 500 words, about 1 page.)

If you are a Teaching Artist, please also include websites or documentation of your teaching work.

Please attach a Letter of Recommendation in which the person includes comments and/or examples reflecting your leadership potential and your ability to work collaboratively. Selected individuals will be responsible for sharing their newly developed expertise and related classroom experiences with other arts educators. CLASSROOM TEACHERS: This letter should be from your administrator. TEACHING ARTISTS: This should be from a school or community organization with whom you have worked.

Administrator Name/Contact Information – This is required for classroom teachers only; a person who you would like notified of your acceptance into MAEPL.

What can I expect at the Summer Institute?

The MAEPL Program Team is currently putting together the schedule for this year’s Summer Institute. To get an idea of what the three days will be like, take a look at last Summer’s schedule, located HERE. And remember, the Summer Institute is just the first part of the full MAEPL experience. For full details on the year-long MAEPL program, CLICK HERE!

For questions or more information, email Iva Damon at MAEPLLeadership@gmail.com or call 802-695-0198