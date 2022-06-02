Pipe Failure on Peters Road in Lancaster County

06/02/2022

Road closed, detour in place

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised Peters Road (Route 1013) is closed between Redwell Road in Leacock Township and Snake Lane in Salisbury Township due to a pipe failure.







A detour is in place using New Holland Road, Route 340 and Route 897. Repairs are expected to take at least two weeks to complete.









