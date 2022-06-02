Additional amending budget with further support to Ukraine

SWEDEN, June 2 - The Government today adopted an additional amending budget with proposals for Sweden to provide Ukraine with financial support and equipment in response to Russia’s invasion. The Government’s proposals include Sweden donating defence materiel in the form of the RBS 17 anti-ship missile system, AG 90 anti-materiel sniper rifles and ammunition, and an additional 5 000 Swedish AT-4 recoilless anti-tank weapons.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is unprovoked, illegal and unjustifiable. It threatens international peace and security and is a violation of international law. As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, and as part of the international response to Russia’s actions, the Government considers it important to continue to support Ukraine.

As a result of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine has requested support that includes additional defence materiel. The Swedish Armed Forces are able to manage without certain defence materiel for a limited period of time. The Government proposes that Sweden donate additional defence materiel to Ukraine in the form of the RBS 17 anti-ship missile system, AG 90 anti-materiel sniper rifles and ammunition, and an additional 5 000 Swedish AT-4 recoilless anti-tank weapons. Sweden also intends to contribute SEK 60 million to the fund set up by NATO intended to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

Earlier this spring, Sweden donated SEK 500 million to the National Bank of Ukraine’s special fundraising account to support the country’s armed forces. The Government now proposes that Sweden make an additional financial contribution of SEK 578 million to the fund. This support will help strengthen Ukraine’s ability to fight Russia’s aggression at a critical time.

Sweden has provided support to Ukrainian civil society through action via the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency within the framework of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and the UN. The Government also proposes including an additional SEK 100 million to this support.

The proposals presented mean that allocated funds to the government budget will increase by SEK 1 billion in 2022.

For further information about the weapon systems now being donated to Ukraine, please contact the Swedish Armed Forces.