BizFinder SEO Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Growth Lab
BizFinder SEO has unveiled a new name, new logo, and new website as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.
Our rebrand is a major milestone for the company as we accelerate the opportunity for Growth Lab to be synonymous with the innovative digital strategies that drive revenue growth for small law firms.”KANSAS CITY, MO, US, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizFinder SEO, a premier SEO and digital marketing services provider for fast-growth law firms, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and newly defined corporate vision and values. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Growth Lab.
— Will Palmer
Over the past 12 months, Growth Lab has cemented its status as a market leader for customized SEO, PPC, LSA and website solutions for law firms seeking to generate qualified leads from an expanded internet presence.
Growth Lab’s expanding client base and employee count reflects the increasing recognition from many prominent personal injury, family law, and criminal defense law firms located across the country. As a result of Growth Lab’s customized and data-driven solutions to law firm SEO, clients can achieve consistent revenue and client growth.
“Our rebrand is a major milestone for the company as we accelerate the opportunity for the Growth Lab brand to become synonymous with the innovative digital marketing strategies that successfully drive revenue growth for small law firms.” said Will Palmer, Founder & CEO of Growth Lab adding “We have embraced the rapid evolution of new tactics and AI software that serve to better connect consumers in search of legal help with our law firm clients that can best serve their needs.”
Growth Lab believes their deep expertise specifically focused on SEO, Google Ads, and attorney website design contributes towards their client’s ability to quickly gain web visibility and attract new clients and cases to their law firms.
Updated corporate Brand Promise and Core Values in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:
Brand Promise
• To put law firms in the best possible position to achieve long-term growth and success with their online marketing dollars.
Core Values
• When our clients win, we win.
• We are a group of hungry overachievers with a deep-rooted desire to be the best.
• We relentlessly pursue innovation and a better way of doing things.
• We lead with honesty, integrity, and accountability in everything we do.
• We serve our clients and each other with unmatched dedication and support.
• We believe in work-life balance and the pursuit of our individual interests and passions.
• We value the entrepreneurial spirit and encourage creativity, collaboration, and crazy new ideas.
• We have fun doing what we do!
About Growth Lab
Growth Lab provides innovative SEO, PPC, LSA and Website Design solutions to fast-growth law firms that seek to dominate in search rank, web visibility, and new client/case acquisition. Their team consists of a dynamic group of legal marketing entrepreneurs that share a deep-rooted desire to be the most-trusted and results-driven law firm SEO and digital ads company in the US.
Will Palmer
Growth Lab
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other