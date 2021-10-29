Wisdom App - The New Social Audio Platform - Increases Mentor Pay-out By 20%
Wisdom app allows experts to talk live and get paid for sharing their knowledge with app members.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wisdom App, which bills itself as a social mentorship network, is designed to provide a location where members can converse live with specialists on virtually any topic.
To promote more engagement and adoption, the App announced a large 20% increase in Mentor pay-out.
Wisdom's goal is to be the world's largest free mentorship social network. Clubhouse, another popular social audio app that has gained popularity over the past year, has seen its members move to Wisdom as an alternative way to deliver and receive knowledge around topics of interest.
The Wisdom app's most unique feature is that it allows subject matter experts to be compensated for their audio discussions and conversations on topics they have a lot of experience in.
When you first launch the app, you may listen to and participate in current Live conversations mentors are having with their followers and guests, or peruse the Best Of section, where top mentors' talks have been stored for later listening.
Wisdom's mentor program is integrated into the platform and may even be downloaded by the creator to share across other social media platforms and websites, giving Wisdom app a significant edge in terms of content dissemination over Clubhouse.
Since its debut just a couple of short months ago, Wisdom has exploded in popularity.
On the other hand, Clubhouse has seen less activity recently due mainly to its very limited subject matter and audience specificity.
The Clubhouse platform seems to have unintentionally discouraged top influencers, experts, and so on from sharing their expertise with people who look up to them because there is no way for influencers to monetize their knowledge on this particular social network.
The Wisdom app is certainly bringing people into the sparkling new world of social audio in order to provide mentorship and host discussions that are important. It creates a forum where people from many backgrounds can interact with specialists in real time.
While the Wisdom app has made rapid progress in terms of user adoption and positive feedback, can it grow and change to attract a wider audience and sustain relevancy?
Will Palmer
BizFinder SEO
+1 8668114621
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other