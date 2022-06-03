New Overview of Solar Technologies Course Offered Now at EnergySmart Institute

Overview of Solar Tech and Construction Course EnergySmart Institute Logo Sharla RESNET 2020-2021 Awards

New Overview of Solar Technologies and Solar Construction online, on-demand course now at EnergySmart Institute covering passive and active solar systems.

Due to the skyrocketing cost of natural gas and electricity, incorporating active and passive solar energy systems into your new or existing home or other building is becoming more attractive daily.” — Ken Riead, Solar Course Instructor