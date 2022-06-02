Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,835 in the last 365 days.

FDLE’s electronic detection dog sniffs out evidence

For Immediate Release
June 2, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. – FDLE police dog Layla, and her handler Special Agent Ritchie Kaplan, will host a brief demonstration and media availability today at 1 p.m. at the agency’s Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center, 4211 North Lois Avenue.

Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said, “I’m very excited for this new and innovative investigative tool to assist us and our partners in the Tampa Bay Region. Most crimes have a cyber component to them and Layla will be an asset for many years to come.”

Layla is an American Labrador born in Utah in December 2020. She underwent electronic storage detection training in Indiana at Jordan Detection K-9s, one of the leading K-9 training centers in the country.
FDLE assigned Layla to Agent Kaplan in February of this year. Layla was trained to sniff out chemical compounds found in electronics – everything from thumb drives to cell phones. She can even detect tiny microSD cards that are less than a millimeter thick and difficult for human eyes to spot.

“Over the last two decades, I have seen an evolution in the techniques criminals use to hide evidence. From hollowed-out items to false floor boards, inventive schemes to conceal evidence are constantly being used,” said Kaplan. “We have found that criminals or suspects are no different. They will go to complicated and extreme lengths to obscure and hide their criminal activities. The development of FDLE’s Electronic Storage Detection (ESD) K-9 program has been an effective initiative in combating this trend,” he added.

Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) donated Layla to FDLE.

Media Availability
What: FDLE’s electronic storage device K-9 demonstration and media availability.
Who: FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell and Special Agent Ritchie Kaplan.
Date: June 2, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM Eastern
Location: FDLE Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center
Visitor’s parking lot
4211 North Lois Avenue
Tampa, Florida 33614
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 

You just read:

FDLE’s electronic detection dog sniffs out evidence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.