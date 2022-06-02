A Real Hard Knock Life: From The Streets To The Top of the Business World
Roger Smith's Dark Journey To Inspirational Success Story Chronicled in New Book, The Most Unlikely LeaderWASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, Roger Smith, the former President and CEO of American Income Life Insurance and Liberty National, takes readers on a courageous journey through his remarkable life, a life that includes astronomical business success alongside family struggles and a life-threatening battle with addiction.
With his new book The Most Unlikely Leader, Roger Smith has crafted an at times darkly chilling tale of a young man swallowed whole by the demons of life, only to crawl out, rebuild and build a life of great professional purpose and with a commitment to social justice, being awarded such honors as the Yitzhak Rabin Legacy Award, Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award and the Healthcare For All Champion Award.
Also a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Roger Smith is living proof anyone can come back from even the lowest lows to achieve the greatest of highs.
About The Book
Written in a fast-paced, no-holds-barred style, The Most Unlikely Leader is a tour-de-force. Why ‘unlikely’? By the time Smith was a teenager he was living on the streets of Santa Monica and addicted to drugs. He dropped out of high school, ran into trouble with the law, had his best friend shot right next to him while running away from a failed robbery attempt and, at one point, was so down and out and desperate for a fix in his early thirties that he walked into the Pacific Ocean expecting never to come back.
While the first third of Smith’s story deals with his life as a functional addict, The Most Unlikely Leader reveals how he got clean, got his mind right, got his career back and ascended to the highest role in a massive corporation. From Smith’s first foray into entrepreneurship as a young boy selling comic books on the streets of New York City, to his first sales job in Compton, California, to his taking over American Income Life, this book shares the philosophy, the decisions (both good and bad) and the grit that resulted in a man without a high school diploma being put in charge of one of the largest life insurance companies in the world.
Oklahoma City. Arkansas. Baltimore. Chicago. Dallas. Washington, D.C. These are just a few of the stops we’ll visit as Smith rose through the ranks of American Income relying on nothing but his wit, work ethic and his evolving understanding of what it takes to build teams and lead national organizations.
Part leadership manual, part business manifesto and part memoir, The Most Unlikely Leader is the rare leadership book you won’t be able to put down.
