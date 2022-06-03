American Seniors Association Endorses Sen. Marco Rubio for Re-election
Rubio endorsed by American Seniors AssociationSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Seniors Association announced today that it is endorsing Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for re-election. In announcing the endorsement ASA President Will Schlotthauer said:
“Sen. Rubio has been a tireless advocate for conservative values and the people of Florida, fighting to cut taxes and supporting our law enforcement. He is firm on supporting our military and our vets, many of whom are ASA members and need a conservative voice as Sen. Rubio continues to be.”
The endorsement comes as Rubio, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, begins the process of seeking a third term on Nov. 8.
In May, Rubio highlighted his bipartisan Homes for Every Local Provider, Educator, and Responder (HELPER) Act. The HELPER Act would provide a one-time use home loan program to law enforcement officers, firefighters, medical first responders, and teachers.
Schlotthauer said that ASA is a conservative organization that supports the military.
“Sen. Rubio consistently backs a strong US military and enacts legislation that assists the military and their families,” he said. “He also stands up to leftist activism by standing strong on conservative issues. We need leadership such as Sen. Rubio has provided now more than ever. ”
About ASA: American Seniors Association was formed in 2009 as the conservative alternative in response to Obamacare. It serves more than 50,000 members with advocacy, products and services.
For more information about ASA go to https://americanseniors.org
