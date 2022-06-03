Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,864 in the last 365 days.

American Seniors Association Endorses Sen. Marco Rubio for Re-election

Rubio endorsed by American Seniors Association

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Seniors Association announced today that it is endorsing Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for re-election. In announcing the endorsement ASA President Will Schlotthauer said:

“Sen. Rubio has been a tireless advocate for conservative values and the people of Florida, fighting to cut taxes and supporting our law enforcement. He is firm on supporting our military and our vets, many of whom are ASA members and need a conservative voice as Sen. Rubio continues to be.”

The endorsement comes as Rubio, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, begins the process of seeking a third term on Nov. 8.

In May, Rubio highlighted his bipartisan Homes for Every Local Provider, Educator, and Responder (HELPER) Act. The HELPER Act would provide a one-time use home loan program to law enforcement officers, firefighters, medical first responders, and teachers.

Schlotthauer said that ASA is a conservative organization that supports the military.

“Sen. Rubio consistently backs a strong US military and enacts legislation that assists the military and their families,” he said. “He also stands up to leftist activism by standing strong on conservative issues. We need leadership such as Sen. Rubio has provided now more than ever. ”

About ASA: American Seniors Association was formed in 2009 as the conservative alternative in response to Obamacare. It serves more than 50,000 members with advocacy, products and services.

For more information about ASA go to https://americanseniors.org

Nancy Shields
American Seniors Association
+1 800-951-0017
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

American Seniors Association Endorses Sen. Marco Rubio for Re-election

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.