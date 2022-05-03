Texas Railroad Commissioner Christian endorsed by American Seniors Association
Texas Railroad Commissioner Christian endorsed by American Seniors AssociationSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SARASOTA, FLORIDA – The American Seniors Association announced today that it is endorsing Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian for re-election. He is facing opponent Sarah Stogner in a May 24 runoff election.
In announcing the endorsement ASA Executive Director Nancy Shields said:
“Wayne Christian is a lifelong businessman. He has been on the front lines fighting against federal overreach and has consistently stood for energy independence, which is a conservative value that our members consistently endorse. He has been a tireless advocate for energy independence, grid reliability, and keeping energy costs low for consumers.”
As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s appointee to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, Christian has been a vocal advocate for energy independence and against picking winners and losers in the marketplace.
Prior to his time at the commission, Christian served seven sessions in the Texas House of Representatives. Professionally, he spent time in the business, banking, and real estate sectors before making the transition to self-employment as the owner of Wayne Christian Financial.
Christian finished first in the primary with 47 percent of the vote and Stogner was second with 15 percent. Throughout his first term, Christian developed a strong record of fighting against frivolous regulations and standing strong for free markets and American energy dominance.
About ASA: American Seniors Association was formed in 2009 as the conservative alternative in response to Obamacare. It serves more than 50,000 members with advocacy, products and services. The largest number of ASA members are located in Texas.
