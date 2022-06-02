REMINDER: Protect Your EBT Card and SNAP Benefits

June 2, 2022 - The South Carolina Department of Social Services reminds SNAP recipients to stay vigilant against unauthorized purchases using their EBT card.

Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself from potential fraud:

Do not give your EBT card to non-authorized household members.

Do not provide your EBT card number or PIN number to anyone outside your SNAP household, as this would give an individual access to your benefits.

Routinely check the balance of your EBT card to ensure that there have been no unauthorized purchases. If you wish to check your balance online, make sure you are using Connect EBT which is supported by South Carolina’s EBT vendor, Conduent. You can register and create a client portal account on connectebt.com, or download the ConnectEBT mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.

To stay on top of potential scams, please visit USDA’s SNAP scam alert webpage at https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/scam-alerts.

