Fraser Hires a Chief Administrative Officer
Fraser has hired Elif McCain as Chief Administrative Officer – Specialty Healthcare.
Fraser has hired Elif McCain as Chief Administrative Officer – Specialty Healthcare. McCain will work with Fraser Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jan Luker until Luker retires in January 2023 and then report to Fraser President and Chief Executive Officer Diane S. Cross.
— Elif McCain, Fraser Chief Administrative Officer
McCain brings extensive business management leadership to the position. She has served as the Fraser Clinical Services Sr. Director for the last six years. She started her healthcare career at Mayo Clinic and led operational leadership roles before transitioning to VHA Inc., now known as Vizient, as a consultant. Before Fraser, McCain was at HealthEast Care System where she held various key leadership roles, including program leadership in the Population Health and ACO division and overseeing shared services like RN triage, clinical messaging and scheduling.
“I am honored to serve in this new role and work with an amazing and dedicated team of leaders, clinicians and staff to deliver the best care to our clients and families. Fraser has an exciting future and is committed more than ever to delivering whole-person centered care, which allows individuals to thrive and reach their utmost potential. I am fully invested in our mission, staff and culture,” says McCain.
Fraser is working to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC), a distinctive certification that involves meeting stringent access and service delivery standards for a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services. Becoming a CCBHC will allow Fraser to significantly improve the client and family experience with more community collaboration, whole-person and whole-family care and population health through its specialty healthcare and community inclusion programs. McCain’s position will be instrumental in supporting the clinical leadership team as the organization moves toward certification in 2023.
“Over her years at Fraser, Elif has partnered with our clinical leaders to improve our systems and help us better serve children, adults and families. I know she will help Fraser smoothly transition into this new service model and continue to be a strong leader at Fraser for many years to come,” says Cross.
McCain holds a Master of Arts in Health and Human Services Administration from St. Mary’s University in St. Paul, MN. She studied Business Administration at Kocaeli University in Turkey and received her B.A. in Business Administration (with honors) from Dogus University in Turkey. Elif has an extensive background in Lean and Six Sigma, and she received her Six Sigma Black Belt Certification from ASQ. She is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
McCain was born in Turkey and moved to the U.S. in 2003. She is married with two children, ages 7 and 4. She enjoys spending time with her family hiking, camping and volunteering.
Fraser is Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. The organization’s mission is to make a meaningful and lasting difference for individuals and families living with diverse intellectual, emotional or physical needs, by providing a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. To learn more, visit fraser.org.
