Interstate 70 Overnight Closure

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming changes in traffic patterns on Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange (Exit 39). This work is part of the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70.



A full overnight closure of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 will occur Monday, June 6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform beam placements for the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70.

I-70 overnight closures posted detours:

Eastbound I-70:

Westbound I-70:

Take exit for Charleroi/Allenport (Exit 40)

Turn left onto northbound Route 88

Turn left onto First Street

Turn left onto Twilight Hollow Road

Turn right onto the ramp for westbound I-70

End detour

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

