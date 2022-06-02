Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 6

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities
County Wide Various Various
County Wide          Various Various
SR 2013 Climax Road Porter Twp
SR 2003 Rt861 Porter Twp
SR 2012 E. Reidsburg Rd Limestone Twp
SR 4004 East End Road Beaver Twp
SR 4035 Marble Strobleton Rd/Washington Church Rd Washington Twp
SR 68 I80 to Sligo Clarion Twp
SR 66 SR 0066 SH Redbank Twp.
SR 2007 Curllsville Rd Porter Twp
SR 322 Twentyeight Division HW Paint Twp
SR 208 SR 0028 SH Beaver Twp.
SR 68 SR 0068 SH Monroe/Piney Twp
SR 2014 Brook / Waterson Rd Clarion Twp
SR 1009 Stony Lonesome Clarion Twp
SR 1007 Greenville Pike Clarion Twp.

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.

