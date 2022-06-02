Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 6
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|SR 2013
|Climax Road
|Porter Twp
|SR 2003
|Rt861
|Porter Twp
|SR 2012
|E. Reidsburg Rd
|Limestone Twp
|SR 4004
|East End Road
|Beaver Twp
|SR 4035
|Marble Strobleton Rd/Washington Church Rd
|Washington Twp
|SR 68
|I80 to Sligo
|Clarion Twp
|SR 66
|SR 0066 SH
|Redbank Twp.
|SR 2007
|Curllsville Rd
|Porter Twp
|SR 322
|Twentyeight Division HW
|Paint Twp
|SR 208
|SR 0028 SH
|Beaver Twp.
|SR 68
|SR 0068 SH
|Monroe/Piney Twp
|SR 2014
|Brook / Waterson Rd
|Clarion Twp
|SR 1009
|Stony Lonesome
|Clarion Twp
|SR 1007
|Greenville Pike
|Clarion Twp.
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.