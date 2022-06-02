Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 6
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|3023
|IRON BRIDGE RD
|South Buffalo Township
|Pipe Replacement
|3023
|IRON BRIDGE RD
|South Buffalo Township
|Detour
|3007
|GLADE RUN RD
|North Buffalo Township
|Pipe Replacement
|3007
|GLADE RUN RD
|North Buffalo Township
|Detour
|1004
|SR 1004 SH
|Madison Township
|Side dozing
|1033
|JOHNSTON AV
|Boggs Township
|Pipe Replacement
|1033
|JOHNSTON AV
|Boggs Township
|Detour
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.