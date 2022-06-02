Submit Release
Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the week of June 6

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
3023 IRON BRIDGE RD South Buffalo Township Pipe Replacement
3023 IRON BRIDGE RD South Buffalo Township Detour
3007 GLADE RUN RD North Buffalo Township Pipe Replacement
3007 GLADE RUN RD North Buffalo Township Detour
1004 SR 1004 SH Madison Township Side dozing
1033 JOHNSTON AV Boggs Township Pipe Replacement
1033 JOHNSTON AV Boggs Township Detour

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.


