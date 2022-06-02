Dave Wise is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Dave Wise has been named the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 Employee of the Month for June 2022.

Dave serves as a Transportation Construction Manager 2 in District 3. In that capacity he is responsible for directing the inspection of materials and workmanship on construction improvement projects involving multi-lane roadways and multi-span bridge structures encompassing interchanges and overpasses, lighting, guiderail, erosion and sedimentation control, and maintenance and protection of traffic.

In this position, Dave manages complex construction projects from assignment to completion in a professional, timely, cost effective, and safe manner. Much of his day-to-day duties include coordinating with multiple municipalities, private property owners and/or businesses, emergency services, railroads, authorities, utilities, and other construction projects. In addition, he assists the Assistant Construction Engineer in contract scheduling when concerns arise due to delays or issues on projects.

Over the past six years, Dave has been assigned to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. During this time, he oversaw three of the four contracts for the Northern Section of the CSVT project. In May, he began work on the first of three contracts for the Southern Section of the CSVT project, which is anticipated to be open to traffic in 2027.

While working on this new highway project, Dave has found the time to assist with planning a one-day-only event in late June where the public will be able to walk or bicycle on the new roadway and bridge. Planning this project is a large undertaking and Dave did so willingly. Dave is highly respected by his co-workers and will volunteer to assist where he can. He is always pleasant and has a positive attitude.

Dave is a 30-year employee with PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife and two children. In the little spare time he has, Dave enjoys spending as much time as he can outdoors.

Congratulations to Dave Wise, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for June 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

