Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,829 in the last 365 days.

Dave Wise is PennDOT Employee of the Month

Montoursville, PA Dave Wise has been named the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 3 Employee of the Month for June 2022.

Dave serves as a Transportation Construction Manager 2 in District 3. In that capacity he is responsible for directing the inspection of materials and workmanship on construction improvement projects involving multi-lane roadways and multi-span bridge structures encompassing interchanges and overpasses, lighting, guiderail, erosion and sedimentation control, and maintenance and protection of traffic.

In this position, Dave manages complex construction projects from assignment to completion in a professional, timely, cost effective, and safe manner. Much of his day-to-day duties include coordinating with multiple municipalities, private property owners and/or businesses, emergency services, railroads, authorities, utilities, and other construction projects.  In addition, he assists the Assistant Construction Engineer in contract scheduling when concerns arise due to delays or issues on projects.

Over the past six years, Dave has been assigned to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. During this time, he oversaw three of the four contracts for the Northern Section of the CSVT project. In May, he began work on the first of three contracts for the Southern Section of the CSVT project, which is anticipated to be open to traffic in 2027. 

While working on this new highway project, Dave has found the time to assist with planning a one-day-only event in late June where the public will be able to walk or bicycle on the new roadway and bridge. Planning this project is a large undertaking and Dave did so willingly. Dave is highly respected by his co-workers and will volunteer to assist where he can. He is always pleasant and has a positive attitude.

Dave is a 30-year employee with PennDOT.  He lives in Montoursville with his wife and two children. In the little spare time he has, Dave enjoys spending as much time as he can outdoors.

Congratulations to Dave Wise, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for June 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

       # # #


You just read:

Dave Wise is PennDOT Employee of the Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.