Air Quality permits under review for June 2

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Audubon County

Western Minnesota Municipal Power Agency - Exira Station—3429 Jay Avenue, Brayton.

The application was submitted to operate their existing electric services facility. The public comment period ends July 2.

Black Hawk County

John Deere Waterloo Works - Tractor & Cab Assembly Operations—3500 E Donald St., Waterloo.

The application was submitted to operate their existing farm machinery and equipment facility. The public comment period ends July 2.

Dickinson County

NuStar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P. - Milford Terminal—2097 220th St., Milford.

The application was submitted to operate their existing refined petroleum pipelines facility. The public comment period ends July 2.

Polk County

Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority—3000 Vandalia Road, Des Moines.

The renewal application was submitted to operate their existing sewage treatment facility (SIC 4952) (NAICS 221320). The public comment period ends July 2.