DNR enforcement actions for June 2

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders

Black Hawk County

City of La Porte City

Comply with the consent order's construction and installation schedule to ensure upgrade of the wastewater treatment facility by July 2025 and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty.

Polk County

City of Grimes

Update the city's website regarding its intent to connect to the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) and the timeline to do so; develop and submit a plan for limiting new loadings to the wastewater treatment plant until WRA connection is complete; conduct an industrial waste survey to identify industrial contributions that may be inhibiting the wastewater treatment process; eliminate the discharge from the wastewater treatment facility to Little Beaver Creek; submit quarterly reports until WRA connection is complete detailing the city's progress; and pay a $9,000 administrative penalty.

Pottawattamie County

DGG Farms, LLC and DLJ Farms, Inc.

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Webster County

Gold Bond Building Products, LLC

Comply with the compliance schedule from a prior administrative consent order; submit an Operation and Maintenance Plans for approval and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Wright County

Hanson & Sons Tire, LLC and Che Hanson

Remove tires located at the business and McCormick Farm and submit receipts of proper disposal; implement a tire inventory and storage process and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Jefferson County

Rick Spees dba Spees Auction and Real Estate

Cease illegal solid waste disposal and illegal open burning of combustible materials; comply with all disposal and open burning laws; collect, containerize, and dispose of all solid waste materials on site and provide receipts of proper disposal; and pay a $3,400 administrative penalty.

Amendments

Jackson County

Jeff Lynch

Amending 2022-AFO-04 to impose a $2,000 administrative penalty.