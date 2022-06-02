DNR enforcement actions for June 2
DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/
Consent Orders
Black Hawk County
City of La Porte City
Comply with the consent order's construction and installation schedule to ensure upgrade of the wastewater treatment facility by July 2025 and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty.
Polk County
City of Grimes
Update the city's website regarding its intent to connect to the Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater
Pottawattamie County
DGG Farms, LLC and DLJ Farms, Inc.
Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.
Webster County
Gold Bond Building Products, LLC
Comply with the compliance schedule from a prior administrative consent order; submit an Operation and Maintenance Plans for approval and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.
Wright County
Hanson & Sons Tire, LLC and Che Hanson
Remove tires located at the business and McCormick Farm and submit receipts of proper disposal; implement a tire inventory and storage process and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.
Administrative Orders
Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.
Jefferson County
Rick Spees dba Spees Auction and Real Estate
Cease illegal solid waste disposal and illegal open burning of combustible materials; comply with all disposal and open burning laws; collect, containerize, and dispose of all solid waste materials on site and provide receipts of proper disposal; and pay a $3,400 administrative penalty.
Amendments
Jackson County
Jeff Lynch
Amending 2022-AFO-04 to impose a $2,000 administrative penalty.