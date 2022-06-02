Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eighteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 17, 2022, to act on these bills.

HB 5001 – General Appropriations Act – 2022

HB 5003 – Implementing the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act

HB 5005 – Collective Bargaining

HB 5007 – State-Administered Retirement Systems

HB 5009 – State Group Insurance Program

HB 5011 – Inflation Fund

HB 5013 – Opioid Settlement Clearing Trust Fund

HB 5301 – Capitol Complex

CS/HB 7027 – The Judicial Branch

SB 2508 – Environmental Resources

SB 2510 – Florida Gaming Control Commission

SB 2512 – Aircraft

SB 2514 – Electronic Filing of Taxes

SB 2516 – Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims

SB 2518 – Information Technology

SB 2524 – Education

SB 2526 – Health

SB 2530 – Motor Vehicle Title Fees

