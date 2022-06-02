Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eighteen Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 17, 2022, to act on these bills.

  • HB 5001 – General Appropriations Act – 2022
  • HB 5003 – Implementing the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act
  • HB 5005 – Collective Bargaining
  • HB 5007 – State-Administered Retirement Systems
  • HB 5009 – State Group Insurance Program
  • HB 5011 – Inflation Fund
  • HB 5013 – Opioid Settlement Clearing Trust Fund
  • HB 5301 – Capitol Complex
  • CS/HB 7027 – The Judicial Branch
  • SB 2508 – Environmental Resources
  • SB 2510 – Florida Gaming Control Commission
  • SB 2512 – Aircraft
  • SB 2514 – Electronic Filing of Taxes
  • SB 2516 – Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims
  • SB 2518 – Information Technology
  • SB 2524 – Education
  • SB 2526 – Health
  • SB 2530 – Motor Vehicle Title Fees

###

