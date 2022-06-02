Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Eighteen Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 17, 2022, to act on these bills.
- HB 5001 – General Appropriations Act – 2022
- HB 5003 – Implementing the 2022-2023 General Appropriation Act
- HB 5005 – Collective Bargaining
- HB 5007 – State-Administered Retirement Systems
- HB 5009 – State Group Insurance Program
- HB 5011 – Inflation Fund
- HB 5013 – Opioid Settlement Clearing Trust Fund
- HB 5301 – Capitol Complex
- CS/HB 7027 – The Judicial Branch
- SB 2508 – Environmental Resources
- SB 2510 – Florida Gaming Control Commission
- SB 2512 – Aircraft
- SB 2514 – Electronic Filing of Taxes
- SB 2516 – Office of the Judges of Compensation Claims
- SB 2518 – Information Technology
- SB 2524 – Education
- SB 2526 – Health
- SB 2530 – Motor Vehicle Title Fees
