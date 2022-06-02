Practical Solution to Fundamental Housing Problems in the U.S.
Cuby is bringing proprietary solutions and automation to the construction industry with localized transportable factories to help increase the housing supply
Cuby's lean manufacturing approach solves two big problems in construction: a shortage of labor and quality control”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cuby Technologies, a construction technology startup with headquarters in New York, is ready to provide the U.S. with an immediate and practical solution to help solve the housing crisis facing the nation today: helping contractors and developers build more dwelling units faster and better. Combining a unique mobile factory concept with proprietary hardware and software focused on lean manufacturing, its systems can provide practical answers to fundamental problems.
There are many factors contributing to the housing shortage. Since the contraction of the number of active builders after the market crash of 2008, the pace of new home construction has not kept up with demand. There is a workforce shortage in the construction industry estimated at 650,000 workers needed to meet the demand for labor. Couple that with a growing population, and many entering the housing market for the first time, demand has far outpaced supply.
The U.S. housing shortage ranges between 3 million to almost 7 million units, based on estimates from Fannie Mae and the National Association of Realtors. This shortage of inventory is contributing to a rise in prices for rentals and home purchases. Redfin found that 2021 rents rose in 48 of 50 states, with increases as high as 39%., while the Case-Shiller housing price index rose 18.8%, the highest calendar-year increase in 34 years of data. That demand/supply imbalance is likely here to stay unless companies like Cuby can figure out how to make repeatable, high-quality buildings the same way that Toyota makes cars.
Cuby’s technology and vision for a unique and scalable franchisee-driven construction model address several key issues impacting the current housing market. "Cuby's lean manufacturing approach solves two big problems in construction: a shortage of labor and quality control," said Cuby’s co-founder, Aleh Kandrashou. Requiring 10 times less labor than traditional construction methods, and utilizing location-close assembly line technology, builders and developers using Cuby Technologies can address this shortage by building quality homes at a much faster pace, with fewer skilled laborers required to make them.
Using robotics technology perfected by a team of over 200 engineers, a Cuby factory is able to produce all the necessary “building blocks” for a 2,000-square-foot single-family home in just one week, and its next-generation factory will be able to do it in a single day. Once the “blocks” are delivered to the building site, the structure can be ready for occupancy in a week, including interior finishing and even furniture. That means with one building team, two high-quality homes can be built per month, a staggering improvement over current build times that average one home every seven to nine months. Constructed using steel and concrete, with smart-home technology built in, Cuby homes are of higher quality than a typical wood-framed home, and cost, on average, less per-square-foot.
Unlike traditional modular or prefab building concepts, Cuby’s franchisee builder or developer will utilize localized mini-factories they call TTFs (turnkey, transportable factories). TTFs can be placed on or within miles of construction sites. These localized factories will all but eliminate costly and challenging logistic issues and are agile and scalable. With localized factories, the labor pool can be taken directly from the nearby population, helping to contribute to, rather than drain, the local economy. Workers employed at a Cuby factory can be hired unskilled, and with minimal training, can be easily embedded into the manufacturing process.
With the TTF model of construction, Cuby expects to lower the costs of construction by more than 40%, shrink project delivery time by 50%, and reduce the ecological footprint of buildings by 90%, all while improving project predictability and construction quality. “Cuby is unique in that we don’t want to displace the incumbent; on the contrary, we want to help incumbents thrive by licensing our hardware to their existing operations,” said Aleks Gampel, Cuby’s co-founder.
This combination will go a long way towards helping solve our current housing crisis.
About Cuby
From a seed of an idea in 2018 to address the often-archaic construction methods that have essentially remained static for over 200 years, Cuby Technologies was born. The brainchild of inventor/physicist and deep tech, repeat entrepreneur, Aleh Kandrashou, who joined forces with a real estate professional and PropTech expert, Aleks Gampel, the company has to date invested over 100,000 engineering hours into this concept of constructing multiple building types through a proprietary process, design, and technology.
Its key differentiator is the ability to erect turnkey, transportable factories in a matter of days; to bring the entire off-site production on-site; making construction more efficient, scalable, predictable, sustainable, and cost-effective. This is the world’s first solution to address the historically inefficient logistics around modular and prefab concepts. With one house already completed in Europe, Cuby Technologies is mere months away from bringing its cutting-edge concepts to the United States.
Cuby Factories will be available on a franchisee-type model for home builders and developers to buy and license within the coming year. Cuby Technologies is currently developing both hardware and software, launching case study factories, and constructing case studies. Learn more at: https://www.cubytechnologies.com/
