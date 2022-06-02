Aeronet Worldwide Announces Opening of Louisville Station
Aeronet expands its presence in the Southeast.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide opened a new station in Louisville, Kentucky – it’s first ever facility in the area. Over the past five years, Aeronet has been developing logistics business in the region, typically routing freight through its Chicago station. The establishment of Aeronet Louisville gives the company expanded capabilities in the state of Kentucky.
The 9,600 square foot warehouse facility is located only four miles from Louisville International Airport (SDF).
Aeronet Louisville is led by General Manager Michael J. Mackowiak, who has been the individual developing business in the area for the company for the past five years. Mr. Mackowiak has spent over 20 years in the Kentucky market, mostly recently serving as the Global Business Development Manager for AIT Worldwide, but has also spent time with Camcon International, DMA Americas, and Computrex Logistics. He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, International Business from the University of Arizona, and a Masters of International Management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. Mr. Mackowiak is also a retired Senior Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard.
With the opening of Aeronet Louisville, the company now has 22 domestic offices. They work in combination with 26 strategic international joint ventures, giving the Aeronet true global coverage.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
Kevin Mautino
Aeronet Worldwide
+1 (949) 474-3000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn