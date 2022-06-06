Savor Summer at The Cree Wine Company
New Wines, Spirits, Special Events and Patio Opening Highlight New SeasonHAMPTON, NJ, USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer has arrived at the Cree Wine Company with new seasonal wines, spirits, special events and the opening of the patio for al fresco tasting and dining.
The Cree Wine Company experience brings together the elements of a winery tasting room with an impeccable selection of wines from across the globe—all carefully selected by New Jersey’s only Master of Wine, Chris Cree. In the wine bar and lounge, and now on the patio, patrons can order a taste, a glass, a flight or even a bottle. All wines available for tasting can also be purchased by the bottle or case “to-go.”
SUMMER WALK AROUND WINE TASTING
Saturday, June 11
167 Perryville Rd., Hampton, N.J.
1 p.m.
$65 per person plus tax and gratuity
Reservations recommended
Guests will enjoy sampling and learning about over a dozen seasonal wines carefully curated by Master of Wine, Chris Cree. The summer walk around wine tasting will feature light, crisp white wines, medium-bodied rosés, and some hearty reds to pair with summertime barbecues. Many of these wines are sourced from small artisanal wineries from around the world. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served and wines will be available for purchase.
CREE WHISKEY COLLECTIVE
An Evening of Japanese Whiskys
Wednesday, June 15
167 Perryville Rd., Hampton, N.J.
6 p.m.
$45 per person plus tax and gratuity
Reservations recommended
Join The Cree Whiskey Collective: a whiskey club that meets monthly to share tastings, knowledge and stories with fellow whiskey enthusiasts. Each month, guests will taste four premium whiskeys and enjoy light cheese and charcuterie platters. All premium whiskeys will be available for purchase.
WHISKEY AND CIGAR NIGHT
Wednesday, June 22
167 Perryville Rd. Hampton, N.J.
6 p.m.
Guests charged for food and whiskey ordered
Reservations Recommended
Celebrate a lively night of whiskey, cigars and great food at The Cree Wine Company’s whiskey and cigar pairing on the patio. Guests bring their own cigars and in-house Spirits Director, Tom Anderer, will recommend the best pairing whiskeys. This is not a ticketed event; guests will be charged for the whiskeys and food ordered.
ABOUT CHRIS CREE
Chris Cree, New Jersey’s only Master of Wine, has been in the wine trade for over 40 years, beginning when a trip to Europe after high school graduation turned into a lifelong passion for wine. In 1996 he became only the 13th American to pass the rigorous Master of Wine examination from the Institute of Masters of Wine headquartered in London. Today, there are only 418 Masters of Wine worldwide, with only 56 working in the United States.
Cree’s storied wine career has included stints in retail, distribution, hospitality, and education. He has traveled the world learning about and tasting wine, but his roots are in New Jersey. Born in Plainfield, Cree grew up in Bridgewater and Flemington and has been a longtime resident of Clinton. Opening the Cree Wine Company in Hunterdon County is like a homecoming of sorts.
ABOUT THE CREE WINE COMPANY
Located in the newly reimagined and historic Perryville Inn, Cree Wine features an inviting wine bar with multiple tasting rooms, event space for social and corporate events, along with an online wine purchasing program featuring hundreds of carefully curated wines from all over the world.
The historic Perryville Inn underwent a one-million-dollar renovation to transform it into its newest incarnation. The “Brick Tavern,” as it was more commonly known, is more than two centuries old and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1813, the Federal-style building first opened its doors as an inn for weary travelers along the stagecoach route from Philadelphia to Eastern New Jersey. It was built by Cornelius Carhart and named after Commodore Oliver Perry’s naval victory at the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812. The inn was moved a few miles from its original location in 1960 to make way for Interstate 78 and has been located at 167 Perryville Road ever since.
Working with New Jersey-based architect and designer Suzanne Perez, Cree’s vision has maintained the charm of the historic inn with its red brick façade, six stately original fireplaces, and some of the original wide plank pine flooring with a modern farmhouse aesthetic to breathe new life into the structure. Modern elements include a warm and welcoming wine bar, floor to ceiling windows, comfortable seating and a modern take on the farmhouse table, along with full audio-visual capabilities for educational events and tastings.
For more information about the Cree Wine Company, visit www.CreeWineCo.com or call 908-200-7772.
The Cree Wine Company is located at 167 Perryville Rd, Hampton, N.J. 08827. Hours of operation are: Wednesday – Friday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturdays: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Sundays: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Kelly G. Vanasse
Kelly Communications
+1 908-392-2307
kgvanasse@kellycommunication.com