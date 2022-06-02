ZIRKOVA VODKA LAUNCHES LIMITED EDITION PINK BOTTLE OF ZIRKOVA TOGETHER WITH CANADIAN TIKTOK SENSATION @EVERYTHING_DELISH
EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally-celebrated brand, Zirkova Vodka, and social media sensation Jamie Milne of @everything_delish are taking the vodka isle by storm with the launch of their hot pink, ready-for-summer designed bottle of Zirkova Together, now available at the LCBO.
This award-winning, purpose-driven Canadian-Ukrainian spirits brand has created a limited-edition pink bottle inspired by the creative, bold and fun recipes @everything_delish phenom, Jamie Milne, serves up on her popular TikTok channel.
With over 530K+ followers on Instagram, 2.3M+ followers on TikTok and 170K+ followers on Pinterest, the Toronto, Ontario native has become a global ambassador for good food, good drink and good works. Zirkova, long-heralded for standing for the freedom to be who you are, empowering others to be themselves and follow their dreams found a natural partnership with Jamie, a self-taught culinary content creator whose warm spirit inspires others to follow their dreams and share their gifts with the world.
Within weeks of soft launching their initial offering in the LCBO, the limited-edition everything_delish pink bottle has sold over almost 40% of their distinctive bottles, months ahead of schedule; proof of the power of partnership, and good taste!
“Our partnership was born from an authentic place, and has been a true alignment of values, for over two years.” says Casey Wing Kiekebelt, CMO of Zirkova Vodka. “We wanted to bring people together at home over good food and good cocktails and share that feeling of togetherness with our communities. It’s been a natural progression to create this limited edition bottle with Jamie, someone who embodies what our brand stands for and helps inspire others to create and celebrate.”
On why Milne specifically selected Zirkova Vodka for the dozens of recipes she created for her “Cooking+Cocktails” food and drink videos, which have garnered millions of views, she explains: “Our cooking and cocktail series has given my audience a look into how to incorporate Zirkova Vodka into food & drink recipes. It has been both an honor and a privilege to work alongside Zirkova vodka and the team to create this limited edition bottle over the last two years, and now I cannot wait to make more recipes with it!”
ABOUT ZIRKOVA:
Created in 2005 and co-founded by Katherine Vellinga, Zirkova Vodka is a Canadian-Ukrainian brand of ultra premium spirits that is hand-crafted in small batches in Zolotonosha, Ukraine - the birthplace of vodka. Zirkova is carefully made using centuries of experience in crafting vodka, fusing the classic methods of Ukraine’s vodka-making ancestors with our modern technology. It is designed to elevate, not eliminate, the natural whispers of Zirkova’s ingredients - the finest grain and artesian water that the world has to offer.
In a class of its own, Zirkova has created two innovative ultra-premium vodkas, whose expressions pair with how vodka is enjoyed:
Zirkova One: The ultimate sipping vodka, Zirkova One is made from the finest centre-cut Ukranian wheat and rye spirits, blended to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a martini.
Zirkova Together: A singular blend created for mixing into drinks and cocktails, Zirkova Together is quadruple-distilled using the finest spring water from the Zolotonosha river, giving it its proprietary recipe to enhance flavours rather than compete with them.
Through their charitable initiatives, Zirkova One+Together is about celebrating one another and the important things that bring us together. Be yourself. Mix well with others.
