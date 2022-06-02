Hundreds of Graduating Nurses Hired

CANADA, June 2 - Hundreds of nurses graduating from Nova Scotia programs will soon be working across the province.

More than 350 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses have started working or have accepted offers to work with Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health between January and September 2022. Hiring is ongoing and numbers are expected to increase in the months ahead.

“We are committed to better access to care for Nova Scotians and better working conditions for our healthcare workers. Getting more nurses into the system is a key part of this work,” said Premier Tim Houston. “I made a commitment to Nova Scotia’s nursing students – if you want to work here there is a place for you. I’m happy to see so many students have answered that call and I congratulate all of the recent graduates.”

They will be working in all areas of the healthcare system, including medical/surgical units and other areas such as critical care, women’s and children’s health, mental health and addictions, primary healthcare and seniors and long-term care.

“Last fall we said we would offer all nurses graduating from Nova Scotia’s universities and community colleges a job in the province,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson. “Hundreds of nurses are working or accepting offers to work in communities across Nova Scotia. We’re so glad to have them on board and look forward to supporting them throughout their careers.”

Each year, Nova Scotia graduates about 700 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

This initiative is overseen by the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment.

Quotes: I’ve always wanted to help other people through a difficult time in their life and help them be the healthiest they can be. There’s lots of opportunity here, and it’s a great place to build your career. Kellyn Morrison, 21, recent graduate of St. Francis Xavier’s nursing program, who now works at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax We are very pleased to welcome these talented new nurse graduates to Nova Scotia Health. Our nurses work in every area of care delivery in practically every community of the province, and together they are collectively helping to improve the health of Nova Scotians and transforming the delivery of health care at Nova Scotia Health. Gail Tomblin Murphy, Vice-President, Research, Innovation and Discovery and Chief Nurse Executive, Nova Scotia Health

Quick Facts: nearly 350 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses have started working or have accepted offers with Nova Scotia Health; 13 registered nurses have or will start working with IWK Health

nursing programs are offered at Dalhousie University, St. Francis Xavier University, Cape Breton University, Université Sainte-Anne and the Nova Scotia Community College

about 450 registered nurses and about 250 licensed practical nurses graduate every year from Nova Scotia schools

the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment is focused on recruiting and retaining doctors, nurses, continuing care assistants, paramedics and other professionals

