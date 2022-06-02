Roadwork to Begin Next Week on I-80 EB/WB in Columbia County

06/02/2022

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a roadwork project is set to begin next week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Hemlock, Mount Pleasant, Scott and South Centre Townships, Columbia County.

Week of June 6

On Tuesday, June 7, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., will begin pavement preservation work between mile marker 236 and mile marker 239, which is located between the Bloomsburg and Lime Ridge exits. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Co., is the primary contractor for this $9.1 million, pavement preservation and bridge preservation project, which spans between mile marker 235 (Lightstreet / Bloomsburg exit) to mile marker 241 (Lime Ridge exit). Work includes bituminous and concrete base preservation, bridge approach replacement, epoxy overlay, and bituminous milling and resurfacing. The project also includes bridge preservation on Route 1001 (Shaffer Road), Route 1003 (Lows Road), and bridge preservation work to the structures on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound: the structures at mile marker 239, and the structures at mile marker 240 over Route 11 and the North Shore Railroad. Work is expected to be completed on this project in October of 2022.



Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



