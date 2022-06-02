Pack a Bag for Long Island Wine Camp

Reserve your spot today!

Commonwealth Wine School readies for 2-day wine tasting & educational extravaganza, July 26 & 27

We’re proud to offer the Long Island Wine Camp in addition to our school’s array of public tasting classes, trade events, and certification courses led by instructors who are experts in their fields.” — Director of Commonwealth Wine School, Jessica Sculley

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Wine School, located in Harvard Square in Cambridge, is set for its inaugural Wine Camp series beginning with Long Island Wine Camp, July 26 & 27. The school is dedicated to providing the best in wine, spirits, and saké education for all levels of interest.

Each day of the Long Island Wine Camp, participants will head from Hyatt Place in Riverhead for in-depth tours, talks, presentations, and activities in the North Fork wine region, rated by Wine Enthusiast as one of the ‘Top 10 Wine Regions’ in the world.

“Our goal is to provide an educational platform in a fun format for people to learn more about wine,” says Director of Commonwealth Wine School, Jessica Sculley.

Win a ticket to Long Island Wine Camp

Commonwealth Wine School is teaming up with Discover Long Island, the region’s official and only destination marketing organization, to promote the inaugural camp. Tune in to Discover Long Island’s podcast, Long Island Tea, every Tuesday throughout June to discover how you can win a free ticket to this premier wine extravaganza, valued at $1,495.

Long Island’s North Fork wine country is home to more than 60 vineyards and spectacular tasting rooms. From rich Cabernet Francs to versatile rosés and legendary sparkling wines, Long Island has grown award-winning wines in unmatched settings for decades.

Lunch and dinners, as well as transportation from Hyatt Place to scheduled activities is included in the camp cost of $1,495 per person (lodging and transportation to Riverhead is not included. Registration deadline is June 21 to lock in special hotel pricing).

All participants can have a car-free experience as the Hyatt in Riverhead is just steps away from the Long Island Railroad. For information on LIRR ticket purchases, visit https://new.mta.info/fares/buy-railroad-tickets. Campers are sure to depart as Long Island wine experts and disciples.

For exclusive updates and access to giveaway opportunities like the free ticket, follow the Long Island Tea podcast on Instagram: longislandteapodcast.

About Commonwealth Wine School

Located in the heart of Harvard Square at 35 Dunster St. in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Commonwealth Wine School provides the best in wine, spirits and sake education. Level of education ranges from beginner to connoisseur, inclusive to industry professionals. CWS instructors are dedicated and knowledgeable with a passion to share their expertise to provide a fun and engaging experience. CWS offers a wide variety of workshops, classes, and private events, as well as certification level programs from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET), the Wine Scholar Guild, and the Society of Wine Educators. View the calendar of events on www.commonwealthwineschool.com. Private wine tastings available upon request.