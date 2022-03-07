Commonwealth Wine School Connects the World One Sip at a Time

Public tastings, team-building live & virtual events & classes in Harvard Square

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commonwealth Wine School, located in Harvard Square in Cambridge, is dedicated to providing the best in wine, spirits, and saké education for all levels of interest. For those seeking a place where they can enjoy a fun experiential wine class before heading to dinner on the weekend, or if one is on a serious track to earning a Wine Scholar Guild or WSET certification, view the calendar of events on www.commonwealthwineschool.com.

“Our goal is to make it easy for people to learn more about wine, spirits, and saké at any level,” says Jessica Sculley, director of Commonwealth Wine School (CWS). “We’re proud to offer an array of public tastings, trade events, and certification courses led by instructors who are experts in their fields.”

The range of CWS educational and fun offerings includes:

1. Commonwealth Wine School Classes

Public classes are held at the CWS location on weekends. In less than two hours, a fun-filled class will feature 6 wines focused on a particular wine region, its winemaking style, and grape varieties. Online courses are also available.

2. Private and Corporate Events

Whether virtual live or in-person, team building events are available to book on weekdays. These wine education events are a great pairing for CWS and companies with staff members who would love to learn the basics of wine tasting. This is the perfect opportunity to learn on-site, or with tasting kits shipped almost anywhere in the country.

3. Approved Program Provider for the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET)

In September of 2021, CWS merged with Grape Experience Wine School and became the Approved Program Provider for all nine WSET courses: WSET Levels 1 through 4 Wine, Levels 1 through 3 Spirits, and Levels 1 and 3 Saké. Classes are held in-person as well as in a hybrid format of virtual live/in-person. Online self-study options are also available. Stay tuned for upcoming study and tasting groups.

4. Wine Scholar Guild

CWS offers Wine Scholar Guild programming in its entirety: French, Italian, and Spanish Wine Scholars, as well as an IWS Prep course. On-site CWS instructors Erika Frey and Jo-Ann Ross are key leaders in the wine industry and are ready to streamline the process of those interested in earning WSG certifications. Erika has over 25 certifications in wine, spirits and sake and is one of the directors of the Boston Sommelier Society. Jo-Ann holds a Diploma of Wine and Spirits from Great Britain’s Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET), is a Certified Wine Specialist and Certified Spirits Specialist with credentials from the Society of Wine Educators.

5. Trade Classes and Events

In-person tasting presentations on various wine regions around the world are led by visiting industry experts. These classes are offered complimentary for trade and media on a regular basis.

Ready to up your game in wine or spirits tasting? Whether for fun or gaining a professional edge, classes at CWS satisfy all levels of knowledge. Find the class or event that works best for you online at www.commonwealthwineschool.com and be sure to sign up for the CWS newsletter to receive emails on upcoming classes and events. Private wine tastings available upon request.

About Commonwealth Wine School

Located in the heart of Harvard Square at 35 Dunster St. in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Commonwealth Wine School provides the best in wine, spirits and sake education. Level of education ranges from beginner to connoisseur, inclusive to industry professionals. CWS instructors are dedicated and knowledgeable with a passion to share their expertise to provide a fun and engaging experience. CWS offers a wide variety of workshops, classes, and private events, as well as certification level programs from the Wine and Spirits Education Trust (WSET), the Wine Scholar Guild, and the Society of Wine Educators.

