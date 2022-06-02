2022-23 Grant Application for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Funding

2022-23 IDEA GRANT APPLICATION DOCUMENTS

Materials Required for Application Submission

A signed original Application and three original signed FS-10 Budgets are due by July 10, 2022. New York State Education Department (NYSED) will continue to accept application/budget submissions after the due date.

Please note: The District may not obligate funds for a proposed federal grant until the Application and Budget (FS-10) have been received by the NYSED in a substantially approvable form.

Applicants must submit the following to be substantially approvable. Please use this as a check list to ensure that all requested materials have been submitted:

The Application Cover Page with original signature of the Chief School/Administrative Officer (in Blue Ink )

with of the (in ) Section I. – Maintenance of Effort (MOE) – Separate submission of your districts LEA MOE Calculator Excel Worksheet.

Section II. – LEA Certification for the Payment of Funding to Approved Special Education Providers (ASEPs) – Please select ONE option.

– Please select option. Section III. – Comprehensive Coordinated Early Intervening Services (CCEIS) and Voluntary Coordinated Early Intervening Services (CEIS) Calculation Worksheet. This is necessary if the LEA is required to (Mandatory CCEIS Redirect) or has opted to use up to 15 percent of funds for CEIS (Optional CEIS). Please note that the items and costs represented on these worksheets must be reconcilable to their corresponding grants. Additional technical assistance regarding CCEIS and CEIS can be found in the IDEA Grant Application Guidance

Section IV. – Parentally Placed Students with Disabilities Calculation Worksheet. This is necessary if the LEA must expend a proportionateamount of its IDEA, Part B funds on special education services to students with disabilities parentally placed in nonpublic elementary and/or secondary schools in their district. Please note that the items and costs represented on the Parentally Placed Worksheets must be reconcilable to their corresponding grants. Additional technical assistance regarding Parentally Placed can be found in the IDEA Grant Application Guidance

Section VI. - Budget - FS-10 611 and FS-10 619 Budget with an original signature (in Blue Ink). LEA’s must submit the FS-10 form that includes the revised Chief Administrator Certification Language. The forms are located on the NYSED Grant Finance website.

The FS-10 budget forms must include the following:

The project number in the space provided on the cover page. Your project number can be found in Column A of the Allocation Table. The Chief School/Administrative Officer’s signature in Blue Ink on the Budget Summary Page and their name and title below the original signature.

Application for IDEA Funding for the Period July 1, 2022– June 30, 2023

Allocation tables containing the award amounts for Section 611 and Section 619 for the 2022-23 School Year have been posted online, please visit the Federal Allocations for Special Education webpage.

Information regarding CCEIS requirements and your district’s status under IDEA have been sent to the School Superintendents’ Office and you may find the information online on the Annual Determinations of IDEA Status to Schools web site.

Please visit the Federal Allocations for Special Education web page for additional information on:



ASEPs - Flow Through Funds (per pupil minimum and child count)

Parentally-Placed Students with Disabilities (per pupil minimum and child count)

Article 81 allocation

CCEIS and CEIS (Notice of Allocation for Public School Districts)

Important: Section 611 funds are to be used for students ages 3-21. Please note that as such, LEAs providing payments to ASEPs through federal funds must use both section 611 and 619 funds for students ages 3-5.

The original Application and three FS-10 Budgets with original signatures, for the IDEA Section 611 and Section 619 Grants are due by July 10, 2022 to:

P-12 - Administrative Support Group (ASG)

New York State Education Department

89 Washington Ave., Rm 2M West EB

Albany, New York 12234

Attention: IDEA GRANTS

If you need assistance, have any questions and/or concerns regarding the submission of the IDEA grant application; please contact the Administrative Support Group at (518) 486-4662 or send an email to IDEA@nysed.gov.