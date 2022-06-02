PCC Launches Innovative Program To Target Noxious Weeds With Goats

CANADA, June 2 - Released on June 2, 2022

Today, the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) officially welcomed 100 goats to Wascana Centre. These hungry visitors will play an important role in protecting the park's ecosystem by eating invasive and noxious weeds.

"Environmental innovation and education are key priorities of the Centre," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. "As one of the largest urban parks in North America, we are pleased to introduce a herd of Saskatchewan goats who will be enjoying delicious weeds throughout the summer."

The goat's will be contained within a fenced area on Wascana Hill at the Goose Island Overlook on McDonald Street where weeds have yet to mature. Each goat will eat up to 10 pounds of weeds per day during this first 10-day grazing period. A second grazing period will occur in early August before the plants go to seed.

The goats will have a menu of weeds to feast, such as: leafy spurge, absinthe, Canada thistle, and common burdock. These invasive plants spread to the park from outside sources or were planted decades ago.

The herd will be minded by a shepherd and a two Border Collie herding dogs. Members of the public who wish to see the goats, are reminded to stay clear of the herd's electrified fence. All dogs should be on a leash.

The PCC will monitor this goat grazing project throughout the season to measure its success in a unique urban environment.

