Route 1006 Davis Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a closure on Route 1006 (Davis Road) between Sproat Road and Ellar Road in Lower Tyrone Township, Fayette County.

The closure will begin on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. and will continue until Friday, June 17, weather permitting. A posted detour will be in place using Route 1041 (Chaintown Road), Route 1002 (Banning Road), and Route 819 (Dawson/Scottdale Road). The closure will allow crews to perform a culvert replacement.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

