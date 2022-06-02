Hiker Rescued in Newbury

CONTACT:

June 2, 2022

Newbury, NH – On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at approximately 10: 00 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a call regarding an injured hiker on the Monadnock Sunapee Greenway Trail in the town of Newbury. The hiker reported that he could not continue hiking due to a lower leg injury he had suffered in a fall. Newbury Police and Fire Department, Sunapee Fire Department, Goshen Fire Department, Bradford Fire Department, Newport Fire Department, and New London Fire Department responded to the trailhead along with Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team. The first rescuers arrived at the injured hiker just before noon. Rescuers began stabilizing the injury and loaded the hiker onto a litter as they waited for additional support to arrive for the approximate 2-mile litter carry down the trail. The rescue team arrived at the trailhead at 3:45 p.m.

The injured hiker was transported from the trailhead by New London Ambulance to New London Hospital to be evaluated and treated for his injuries. He was identified as Doug Kerr, 55, of Manchester, NH. He was an experienced hiker, familiar with the area, and was equipped with the appropriate hiking gear for the 2-night hike on the Monadnock Sunapee Greenway Trail.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.